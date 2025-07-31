ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The UFC Vegas 108 Main Card is heating up, and we're set to bring you another betting prediction and pick for the next bout in the Lightweight (155) Division. Brazil's own Elves Brener will take on Argentina's Esteban Ribovics in a can't-miss scrap between willing strikers. Check out the UFC odds for our Brener-Ribovics prediction and pick.

Elves Brener (16-5) has gone 3-2 inside the UFC since joining the promotion in 2023. After three straight wins with two “Performance of the Night” bonuses, he's dropped back-to-back fights for the first time since 2020. He'll look to capitalize in this spot as the betting underdog. Brener stands 5-foot-10 with a 72.5-inch reach.

Esteban Ribovics (14-2) is 3-2 inside the UFC since 2023. After winning three consecutive bouts, he dropped his most recent appearance against Nasrat Haqparast in what was his toughest test to-date. He's been a part of consecutive “Fight of the Night” efforts, so expect another exciting showing from him in this one. Ribovics stands 5-foot-10 with a 69-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Vegas 108 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 108 odds: Elves Brener-Esteban Ribovics odds

Elves Brener: +190

Esteban Ribovics: -230

Over 1.5 rounds: -270

Under 1.5 rounds: -200

Why Elves Brener will win

Last Fight: (W) Joel Alvarez – TKO (ground-and-pound, R3)

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 3 KO/TKO, 11 SUB

Elves Brener has gotten a tough draw over his last two fights, facing dangerous opponents in Joel Alvarez and Myktybek Orolbai. His last two wins, both coming by way of knockout, are more indicative of his threat as a striker. Still, he'll need to adjust his game as he meets increasingly tougher competition and having to sustain his striking throughout three rounds.

His opponent in this bout will be more than willing to engage in a back-and-forth brawl, but Brener could benefit from seeing more action and drawing this fight out to the later rounds. He's fearless in the way he stands and strikes across from opponents, often risking his own chin to land a few of his own strikes.

Brener is also an extremely dangerous submission artist, but we have yet to see him notch a victory via submission in the UFC. While it may not come against Ribovics, Brener certainly has a chance to alter the fight if he's able to force dominant position on the ground.

Why Esteban Ribovics will win

Last Fight: (L) Nasrat Haqparast – U DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 7 KO/TKO, 5 SUB

Esteban Ribovics dropped his last bout via decision to UFC veteran Nasrat Haqparast despite winning the total strikes 149-135. In the end, Haqparast was landing the much harder shots and Ribovics was clearly affected when halting his forward pressure.

Ribovics has yet to be finished in the UFC, but it's clear the day will come sooner rather than later if he continues to lend himself to these dangerous brawls.

Still, Ribovics' greatest strength is that he manages to keep his foot on the gas and pressure opponents throughout each stage of the bout. Even when it seems as though he's losing the fight, Ribovics manages to dig deep and land his own shots almost out of spite. If he's able to be the more aggressive side during this one, he should come away with another win on the scorecards.

Ribovics certainly has the greater knockout upside in this fight, but he'll have to avoid fighting at his opponent's pace as he's done in the past. Fighting this bout on his own terms will be his clearest path to victory as he should be able to put Brener away inside of three rounds.

Final Elves Brener-Esteban Ribovics prediction & pick

This has all the makings of “Fight of the Night” given the way these two men throw down in the center of the octagon. Both fighters are capable of knocking each other out, but they've also displayed tremendous durability in doing so. While we give Ribovics the slight advantage with his chin, don't count either of these fighters out in end the bout with one punch.

Still, we have to give the slight advantage to Ribovics thanks to his forward pressure. He doesn't give opponents much room to breathe when marching forward, and he's bound to create some mistakes from Brener in doing so. From there, I expect Ribovics to exploit the gaps and ultimately hurt Brener in the process.

For our final betting prediction, we'll side with Esteban Ribovics to win the bout and give fans a great show as he's done in the past.

Final Elves Brener-Esteban Ribovics Prediction & Pick: Esteban Ribovics (-230)