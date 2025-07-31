ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 108: Tatsuro Taira versus HyunSung Park continues on the prelims with a fight between Danny Silva and Kevin Vallejos in the featherweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Silva-Vallejos prediction and pick.

Danny Silva (10-1) rides a wave of momentum into UFC Vegas 108, capturing back-to-back decision wins since his promotional debut last year. Silva most recently outclassed Jack Jenkins with relentless pressure after edging out Eduardo Ramos in a gritty three-round battle. Now he looks to spoil Kevin Vallejos’ unbeaten UFC start this Saturday night.

Kevin Vallejos (15-1) stormed onto the UFC scene with a first-round TKO of Seung Woo Choi in March, showcasing sharp boxing and finishing instincts. Previously, Vallejos earned his contract by knocking out Cam Teague on Dana White’s Contender Series. Now the Argentine prospect seeks another highlight win over Danny Silva this Saturday night.

Here are the UFC Vegas 108 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 108 odds: Danny Silva-Kevin Vallejos odds

Danny Silva: +320

Kevin Vallejos: -410

Over 2.5 rounds: -110

Under 2.5 rounds: -120

Why Danny Silva will win

Last Fight: (W) Lucas Almeida – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 5 (5 KO/TKO)

Danny Silva has the perfect style to frustrate Kevin Vallejos at UFC Vegas 108, leveraging his high-volume striking and well-rounded MMA game. Silva’s length, relentless output, and commitment to mixing in takedowns can disrupt Vallejos’ comfort in the pocket, forcing the Argentine to fight backward and off rhythm.

This approach has already allowed Silva to outwork tough opponents and build momentum in the UFC with his last two wins coming via decision after outlanding rivals in significant strikes.

While Vallejos carries knockout power, Silva’s solid chin and ability to absorb punishment make him difficult to put away. Silva is known for his grit and willingness to trade, often answering adversaries’ big shots with rapid combinations of his own.

His grappling advantage could come into play, especially if he uses his size and takedown threat to keep Vallejos guessing and limit the prospect’s ability to sit down on his punches.

Additionally, Silva’s ability to start fast and bank early rounds could force Vallejos into desperation mode as the fight progresses. If Silva can maintain his pace and avoid the early power of Vallejos, his experience in tight, gritty fights and his tenacity might carry him to another hard-earned victory against the hyped newcomer.

Why Kevin Vallejos will win

Last Fight: (W) Seung Woo Choi – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 13 (11 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

Kevin Vallejos enters UFC Vegas 108 with a lethal combination of power, youth, and momentum that could prove too much for Danny Silva. Vallejos has racked up 11 knockouts in 15 wins, including an explosive first-round TKO of Seung Woo Choi in his UFC debut. His finishing rate and early-round aggression can overwhelm even the most durable opponents.

Vallejos stands out for his boxing technique, excellent head movement, and ability to pressure foes into the fence while mixing up punishing body and head shots. His striking accuracy (51%) is paired with a 57% significant strike defense, showing both offensive prowess and defensive discipline in exchanges.

Against Silva, who thrives in high-volume brawls, Vallejos’ precision and concussive power give him the ability to end the contest before Silva’s wrestling or volume can tilt momentum.

While Silva brings a well-rounded game, Vallejos is adept at stuffing takedowns (67% defense), forcing opponents to stay standing where he is most dangerous. If Silva cannot drag Vallejos into deep water, the Argentine’s finishing instincts and rapid-fire combinations should dictate the fight’s tempo.

Look for Vallejos to impose his will early, capitalize on openings, and secure another highlight-reel finish to continue his climb up the featherweight ranks.

Final Danny Silva-Kevin Vallejos prediction & pick

Kevin Vallejos vs. Danny Silva shapes up as a striking showcase at UFC Vegas 108 with Vallejos primed to make another statement. Vallejos’ blend of precision, power, and relentless pressure gives him the edge, especially against Silva’s aggressive, but hittable, style. Look for the Argentine prospect to dictate distance early and keep Silva on the back foot.

Silva’s willingness to trade creates windows for Vallejos’ explosive hands and head-body attacks, making each exchange dangerous for the Miami native.

If Vallejos lands clean in the opening rounds, his knockout power could prove decisive, especially with Silva’s tendency to take damage while pressing forward. Expect Vallejos to capitalize on defensive openings, mixing his crisp combinations and timing to land a highlight-reel finish.

While Silva’s grit and cardio are undeniable, Vallejos’ ability to maintain accuracy and power into the later moments solidifies the knockout threat. With Vallejos’ momentum and finishing instincts, envision a KO victory before the final bell, cementing his place as a fast-rising force in the featherweight division.

Final Danny Silva-Kevin Vallejos Prediction & Pick: Kevin Vallejos (-410), Under 2.5 Rounds (-120)