We're back with our continued coverage of UFC Vegas 108: Taira vs. Park as it's time for another betting prediction and pick for this next bout in the Women's Bantamweight (135) Division. No. 10 Karol Rosa of Brazil will take on No. 12 Nora Cornolle of France. Check the UFC odds for our Rosa-Cornolle prediction and pick.

Karol Rosa (18-7) has gone 7-4 inside the UFC since 2019, alternating wins and losses for a 4-4 record over her last eight fights. Following a win over Pannie Kianzad, she dropped her last bout to Ailin Perez via unanimous decision and is hoping to bounce back in this fight as the betting favorite. Rosa stands 5-foot-5 with a 67.5-inch reach.

Nora Cornolle (9-2) is 3-1 inside the UFC since debuting in 2023. She's been extremely active since joining the UFC roster, most recently beating Hailey Cowan via submission during her last win. Coming into this bout as the betting underdog, she'll look to add a win over a veteran for the first time. Cornolle stands 5-foot-7 with a 67-inch reach.

Why Karol Rosa will win

Last Fight: (L) Ailin Perez – U DEC

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 4 KO/TKO, SUB

Karol Rosa ran into an extremely determined opponent in Ailin Perez her last time out and took the loss despite winning 59-28 on the total striking numbers.

While Rosa was the aggressor on the feet, she couldn't manage to get off the ground against Perez and was ultimately stifled in the second and third round. Still, her striking was extremely crisp, and she's making a case for having some of the best boxing hands in the division.

Despite her power for the weight class, Rosa owns just four career wins by knockout with her last knockout coming in 2019 prior to her UFC debut. Since joining the UFC, each of Rosa's 11 fights have gone to a decision as she's an extremely tough fighter to put away for any opponent.

During this bout, Karol Rosa will have to be first in the exchanges while popping her trusty jab out front. She's been able to really deter opponents from closing the distance with her use of the jab, so expect a similar game plan in this one as she mixes uppercuts and hooks as well.

Why Nora Cornolle will win

Last Fight: (W) Hailey Cowan – SUB (rear naked choke, R2)

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 6 KO/TKO, 2 SUB

Nora Cornolle looked extremely sharp in her win against Hailey Cowan, quickly taking the back and locking in a rear naked choke. It was just the second submission win of her career as she typically thrives in a kickboxing fight.

Given her long legs and frame for the division, expect Cornolle to utilize her kicks to the body in trying to break Rosa down and force her to drop the hands.

Nora Cornolle is very skilled and well-rounded in most areas of the fight, but her last two wins were marked by her missing weight on the scales on both occasions. She won't go very far with the promotion if she's unable to dial in her weight cut, so it'll be interesting to see how she approaches her first big opportunity at a Top 10 ranking.

All in all, Cornolle should have all the skills to dance around Rosa's forward pressure and land her own offense as a result. She's smart about scrambling during the wrestling exchanges and given her flexibility on the ground, she could see success there as well against an opponent that traditionally likes to stand and strike.

Final Karol Rosa-Nora Cornolle prediction & pick

We'll see our only ranked matchup of the card when these two fighters hit the stage in Las Vegas. Karol Rosa is searching for some continuity as she hopes for back-to-back wins for the first time since 2019. Cornolle, on the other hand, seems ready to make the leap into the division's Top 10, but she'll have to make serious improvements in terms of her physical preparation.

Given Rosa's recently troubles on the ground, we wouldn't be shocked to see Cornolle initiate the exchanges from there and try to find an advantageous position on the ground. While Rosa is the more technical boxer during the matchup, we favor the creative approach and mixed bag of striking Cornolle has in her arsenal.

Ultimately, we're going to side with Nora Cornolle ever so slightly during this matchup. She's looked very sharp in her wins leading up to this, and as long as she can master her weight cut, she should become a formidable contender in this division with a few more wins.

Final Karol Rosa-Nora Cornolle Prediction & Pick: Nora Cornolle (+154)