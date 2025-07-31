ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 108: Tatsuro Taira versus HyunSung Park continues on the prelims with a fight between Neil Magny and Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos in the welterweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Magny-Zaleski prediction and pick.

Neil Magny (29-13) heads into UFC Vegas 108 looking to break a tough skid after suffering first-round knockout losses to Carlos Prates last November and Michael Morales three months prior. Now the UFC’s most experienced welterweight aims to rebound and halt Elizeu Zaleski’s momentum in their pivotal clash this Saturday night.

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (25-9-1) rebounded after a close decision loss to Randy Brown by finishing Zach Scroggin with punches in round one at UFC Fight Night this past November. Most recently, however, Zaleski suffered a second-round TKO defeat to Chidi Njokuani in March. Now Zaleski looks to regroup against Neil Magny this Saturday night.

Here are the UFC Vegas 108 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 108 odds: Neil Magny-Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos odds

Neil Magny: +164

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos: -198

Over 2.5 rounds: -180

Under 2.5 rounds: +140

Why Neil Magny will win

Last Fight: (L) Carlos Prates – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 12 (8 KO/TKO/4 SUB)

Neil Magny possesses the ideal blueprint to outpoint Elizeu Zaleski at UFC Vegas 108 thanks to his significant height and reach advantages, standing 6'3 with an 80-inch reach compared to Zaleski’s 5'11 and 73-inch reach.

Magny’s trademark is his cardio and ability to press opponents against the cage, draining their gas tanks with clinch work and clever wrestling. If he can close the distance and tie up Zaleski, Magny has proven he can outlast and grind down even powerful strikers over three rounds.

Zaleski’s finishing power is undeniable, but Magny’s style is tailormade to frustrate fighters who thrive in open exchanges. Look for Magny to stay elusive at range, use his jab, and force clinches whenever Zaleski moves forward.

While recent results have seen Magny fall to top-tier up-and-comers, Zaleski presents a more favorable matchup—a fellow veteran who may not have the same explosiveness as Magny’s last opponents.

If Magny implements his usual game plan—smart movement, volume striking, and timely takedowns—he can neutralize Zaleski’s best weapons and bank rounds on the judges’ cards. Expect a measured approach, slow the bout’s pace, and a classic Magny decision win through workmanlike consistency and experience.

Why Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos will win

Last Fight: (L) Chidi Njokuani – KO/TKO R2

Last 5: 2-2-1

Finishes: 18 (15 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos has the tools to derail Neil Magny at UFC Vegas 108, bringing dynamic, fight-ending power and diverse striking to the matchup. Zaleski’s Muay Thai background paired with a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, makes him one of the more unpredictable threats at welterweight.

Throughout his UFC tenure, he’s finished 15 of his 25 career wins by KO or TKO, demonstrating the kind of knockout capability that frequently gives Magny trouble, especially early in fights.

Zaleski’s recent finish of Zach Scroggin and a competitive, high-paced effort against Randy Brown show he remains explosive and dangerous, even at age 38. If he can maintain his typical forward pressure, land heavy counters, and keep the fight off the cage, Zaleski’s power advantage will pressure Magny’s sometimes-guarded defense.

Magny, who has shown vulnerability to big punchers in his recent two-fight skid will need to avoid Zaleski’s signature spinning kicks and wild combinations, something few have managed to do when facing the Brazilian's unpredictable arsenal.

Additionally, Zaleski is considered more likely to win inside the distance by analysts and oddsmakers thanks to his finishing instincts. If Zaleski can stuff clinch attempts and keep exchanges in space, look for him to catch Magny clean or outpoint him with counters, earning a statement win and reestablishing himself in the welterweight ranks.

Final Neil Magny-Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos prediction & pick

Neil Magny vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos is a classic veteran clash where strategy and durability will be paramount at UFC Vegas 108. Magny’s length, relentless cardio, and clinch-heavy style give him the blueprint to control the bout’s pace, frustrate Zaleski with volume, and chip away at his opponent round after round.

If Magny uses his jab effectively and ties up Zaleski against the fence, he should be able to rack up points in the eyes of the judges.

However, Zaleski brings an unpredictable striking arsenal with serious knockout power, evidenced by 15 finishes in his career, that makes him a live threat every minute the fight remains standing. Magny’s recent struggles against explosive finishers are a concern, and Zaleski’s wild combinations and spinning attacks can change the fight in a heartbeat if he finds the target.

Expectedly, this fight could be a tale of attrition and discipline. If Magny implements his grinding approach and avoids big mistakes, he should edge a decision win.

Final Neil Magny-Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Prediction & Pick: Neil Magny (+164), Over 2.5 Rounds (-180)