UFC Vegas 108: Tatsuro Taira versus HyunSung Park continues on the prelims with a fight between Rodolfo Vieira and Tresean Gore in the middleweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Vieira-Gore prediction and pick.

Rodolfo Vieira (10-3) returns to action after dropping a hard-fought unanimous decision to Andre Petroski at UFC Vegas 102. Before that, Vieira showcased his world-class grappling by submitting Armen Petrosyan. Now he aims to bounce back and reassert his dominance against Tresean Gore in their middleweight clash this Saturday night.

Tresean Gore (5-3) returns after a tough second-round TKO loss to Marco Tulio at UFC 314 this April. Before that setback, Gore flashed his submission skills, choking out Antonio Trocoli in the first round last November. Now, “Mr. Vicious” aims to rebound and spoil Rodolfo Vieira’s comeback this Saturday night.

Here are the UFC Vegas 108 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 108 odds: Rodolfo Vieira-Tresean Gore odds

Rodolfo Vieira: -205

Tresean Gore: +170

Over 2.5 rounds: -145

Under 2.5 rounds: +114

Why Rodolfo Vieira will win

Last Fight: (L) Andre Petroski – DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 10 (1 KO/TKO/9 SUB)

Rodolfo Vieira is poised to bounce back at UFC Vegas 108 thanks to his world-class jiu-jitsu and polished grappling pedigree. Vieira’s submission game is among the best in the division with nine of his 10 wins coming by tapout—a threat Tresean Gore has struggled to answer against high-level specialists.

Although Gore owns a slight reach advantage and brings power, his two recent knockout losses and vulnerability to pressure put him at risk against Vieira’s relentless top control. Vieira’s improved striking, shown by his competitive stand-up numbers against Andre Petroski, should help him close the distance early without taking excessive damage.

When the fight hits the canvas, Vieira’s control, slick transitions, and proven finishing instincts make him a massive favorite on the mat.

Gore’s spotty takedown defense could allow Vieira to dictate the pace, push Gore against the cage, and create openings for ground-and-pound or submission attempts.

If Vieira remains composed and doesn’t expend all his energy hunting for an early finish, his superior technique and track record in high-pressure grappling exchanges should carry him to a submission win or dominant decision over three rounds this Saturday night.

Why Tresean Gore will win

Last Fight: (L) Marco Tulio – KO/TKO R2

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 4 (1 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Tresean Gore has the tools to pull off an upset against Rodolfo Vieira at UFC Vegas 108, primarily leveraging his athleticism, striking power, and finishing instincts. While Gore has shown vulnerability to striking in past bouts, his ability to end fights early with either his hands or his dangerous guillotine makes him a threat any time the fight is standing or midtransition.

Vieira’s high-level grappling demands respect, but Gore's 83% takedown defense and his history of snagging submissions—like his recent guillotine win over Antonio Trocoli—could force Vieira to approach cautiously rather than recklessly pursue takedowns.

If Gore keeps the fight standing, his 2-inch reach advantage and switch stance could let him land clean, powerful strikes from the outside, targeting Vieira’s sometimes-awkward defensive movement.

Vieira’s struggles when pressured or forced to stand for extended exchanges, as seen in close losses, could play into Gore’s hands. Whether through explosive counter-punching or catching Vieira in a failed takedown attempt, Gore is live for a finish, especially early.

Should Vieira experience fatigue—an issue that has plagued him in later rounds—Gore’s resilience and toughness might turn the tide. In a fight where one mistake could swing momentum dramatically, Gore’s opportunistic submission game and heavy hands provide a blueprint for victory if he can survive the early grappling onslaught.

Final Rodolfo Vieira-Tresean Gore prediction & pick

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Tresean Gore is a high-stakes middleweight matchup at UFC Vegas 108 with stylistic contrasts making this contest intriguing. Vieira’s world-class grappling and finishing instincts give him a clear path if he gets Gore down early. His track record of submitting seasoned opponents remains one of the division’s most consistent weapons.

Gore, however, enters dangerous with his striking power and opportunistic guillotine, especially if he can stuff takedowns and exploit Vieira’s defensive gaps standing. Still, concerns about Gore’s recent knockout loss and uneven takedown defense suggest he could struggle once the fight hits the canvas.

Expect Vieira to press forward, close the distance, and eventually secure a takedown, where his jiu-jitsu prowess shines. Gore is always live for an upset if he lands big early or catches Vieira coming in, but ultimately, Vieira’s experience on the mat should prove decisive.

Barring a defensive lapse, Vieira is favored to win by submission or clear decision after controlling the majority of the fight on the ground.

Final Rodolfo Vieira-Tresean Gore Prediction & Pick: Rodolfo Vieira (-205), Under 2.5 Rounds (+114)