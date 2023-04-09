Just days after being arraigned and charged with 34 felonies in New York City, Donald Trump was in the house to watch Jorge Masvidal’s final fight at UFC 287 in Miami on Saturday.

Masvidal gave Trump a shoutout in his retirement speech, as the former US president sat just metres away cageside, according to TMZ Sports. The 38-year-old lost to Gilbert Burns and decided to retire right after, sharing an impassioned speech to the crowd afterwards while speaking to Joe Rogan in the Octagon.

“We got the greatest president in the history of the world sitting right there. I love that guy,” Masvidal said while pointing to Trump, which got a rise out of the massive crowd.

Masvidal also made time to name drop Ron DeSantis, who is Trump’s political enemy and opponent for the Republican nomination, per TMZ.

“We also got the greatest governor of all-time here in Florida. Let’s keep Florida free, a red state, and let’s take back, let’s take that ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ motherf**ker out of power and replace him!” Masvidal yelled.

Donald Trump was seen sitting close to the Octagon with UFC president Dana White and singer Kid Rock during Jorge Masvidal’s bout. Mar-a-Lago is about an hour from Kaseya Center in Miami, the host of UFC 287, so it makes sense that the former president made an appearance at the event.

ESPN+ showed Trump at one point during the festivities, with a graphic saying “45th President of the United States.” It’s certainly interesting as Trump attended UFC 264 in Jul. 2021, and wasn’t shown on the television broadcast when Conor McGregor faced Dustin Poirier, per TMZ.

The event was filled with other stars, including Odell Backham Jr., Logan Paul, Justin Jefferson and Joe Burrow.

Israel Adesanya KO’ed Alex Pereira in the headlining fight of UFC 287.