Donovan Mitchell is (almost) back!

Down to only ten players, the Cleveland Cavaliers somehow pulled off their most impressive win of the season before Christmas against the Chicago Bulls. It gave Cavs fans plenty of Christmas cheer, and in their upcoming road battle with the Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland fans could be getting an even bigger gift: A Donovan Mitchell return from his illness.

After being sidelined for nearly a week with a non-COVID-related illness, Donovan Mitchell is considered a game-time decision against the Mavs.

Caris LeVert, meanwhile, who missed the win over the Bulls with a sore knee, is also considered a game-time decision for the Cavs in Dallas. Finally, Sam Merrill is listed as doubtful with a sore wrist, while Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Ty Jerome, and Ricky Rubio remain out.

Garland and Mobley won't even be considered an option for Cleveland a few weeks into 2024, while Rubio hasn't played for the Cavs this year. Jerome's last appearance was all the way back in Cleveland's home-opening loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Cavs face tough test in Mavs

While Cleveland was again able to grind out a win over the more talented albeit underperforming Bulls, the Cavs possibly getting Mitchell and LeVert back against the Mavs could be huge. Sure, Dallas will be without Kyrie Irving (heel), Greg Brown (G League assignment), Dexter Dennis (G League assignment), Josh Green (elbow), and Maxi Kleber (toe). But Luka Doncic (quad) could still be a major threat. Doncic is considered a game-time decision against Cleveland.

Despite dealing with the same injury, the Slovenian superstar erupted for 50 points, six rebounds, 15 assists, four steals, and three blocks against the Phoenix Suns on Christmas Day. With how undermanned the Mavs are scoring-wise, Doncic may have no choice but to give things a go against Cleveland, testing the perimeter defense of Isaac Okoro, Max Strus, and Craig Porter Jr. But considering the lump of coal he gave Kevin Durant and the Suns, Doncic could break down the Cavs defense with relative ease, turning this battle between two rhyming teams into a shootout.

That's why having Mitchell and LeVert back is vital for Cleveland to hang with Dallas, especially if Doncic is available for the Mavs.

Mitchell and LeVert are two of the biggest scoring threats on the Cavs. When either connects on a few baskets, they build momentum and are almost impossible to contain. With Garland unavailable, both will have more shot opportunities and chances to build momentum early into this matchup with the Mavs. Considering how lethal Doncic can be, especially coming off of a Christmas Day Massacre, Cleveland needs as much help as possible.

There was a similar sentiment when the Cavs went to Chicago to take on the Bulls. However, Doncic is a completely different beast compared to what Chicago had on the floor. Cleveland needs more than a puncher's chance to assist in taking on such a lethal opponent. There likely won't be a serious update on their availability until moments before the game begins. If either or both can go, though, it will keep the momentum flowing in Cleveland's favor on the road.