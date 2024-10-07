Cleveland Cavaliers' All-Star Donovan Mitchell will be the first to admit he's got a sweet tooth. His go-to guilty pleasure has always been a pack of Haribo Goldbears and this upcoming Halloween season, we'll see the two sides partner for a long-awaited collaboration. Recently releasing his newest signature Adidas DON Issue 6, Mitchell will expand his growing catalogue with this newest tribute to his favorite sweet treat.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Donovan Mitchell launched the sixth sneaker in his signature collection on July 5, 2024 in celebration of his seventh year under sponsor Adidas. Six shoes later and Donovan Mitchell is geared to debut his newest creation during the upcoming NBA season. After a number of previous colorways coming to fruition, we'll see this newest Haribo-inspired edition hit the shelves in time for Halloween.

During Cavaliers Media Day, Mitchell took photos while wearing one of each of the upcoming gummy bear colorways.

Adidas DON Issue 6 “Haribo”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Haribo x Adidas DON Issue 6 is set to come in two “flavors,” red and white, made to resemble to classic gummy bears. Both shoes will feature the Adidas three stripes logo in lime green, along with gradient lime green piping around the eyelets. The shoes feature subtle green hits throughout and also sport a translucent outsole with the “HARIBO” logo inscribed on the bottom of the shoes. We'll also see a Haribo logo replace one of the tongue logos as the shoes will come in special Haribo-inspired packaging as well.

All in all, this is a great concept from Adidas and Mitchell that somehow turned into a solid basketball sneaker. This isn't the first time Mitchell opted for a gummy beat sneaker as his Adidas DON Issue 2 was inspired by the gold packaging of the candy.

The Haribo x Adidas DON Issue 6 is set to drop both colorways on October 31, 2024 for a standard retail tag of $130. As mentioned, the shoes will come in special packaging to resemble a pack of Haribo Goldbears and the shoes should release on the Adidas website. Expect quantities to be limited, so be sure to satisfy your sweet tooth and pick up both pair on release day.