By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Atlanta Hawks’ big man John Collins has dealt with no shortage of trade rumors over the past few years. He recently broke his silence on the never-ending trade talk, per Sam Amick of The Athletic.

“It’s gotten to a point where I just don’t care anymore because it’s been my life for the last three years,” Collins said.

John Collins is a talented player who would provide value to plenty of teams. The 6’9 25-year old is averaging 13 points per game on 50 percent field goal shooting. He’s also averaging just over 8 rebounds per contest for the Hawks. Collins has averaged over 16 points per game during the course of his career.

His scoring prowess and steady rebounding ability has caught the attention of teams around the league. But he’s remained with the Hawks throughout his 6 NBA seasons up to this point.

The trade rumors swirling around John Collins’ name have only grown louder given Atlanta’s 2022-2023 season struggles. Some people around the NBA world felt as if the Hawks were in position to contend after landing Dejounte Murray during the offseason. The big three of John Collins, Dejounte Murray, and Trae Young featured potential without question. But Atlanta has hovered around .500 this year.

Nevertheless, the Hawks could still turn things around. But trade rumors will continue to follow John Collins. But as Collins stated, he simply does not care since he’s grown used to the trade talk. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for him in Atlanta with the Hawks.