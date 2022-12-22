By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

John Collins has been the subject of trade rumors for over a year now, yet he still remains with the Atlanta Hawks. But with the team struggling and the forward putting up poor numbers, it appears the front office is more willing than ever to find Collins a new home.

Via Marc Stein:

“League sources say Atlanta, while it is also managing recently revealed tension between star guard Trae Young and Coach Nate McMillan, has indeed widened the scope on its Collins trade discussions in recent weeks in hopes of finding him a new team.”

The tricky part is Collins is in only the second year of a five-year, $125 million extension and with him averaging a mere 12 points per night, it’s not a great look. On the other hand, a fresh start also might be just what the Wake Forest product means to find his footing again.

The Hawks also just made some changes in the front office, with Landry Fields now taking over the day-to-day basketball operations. Per Stein, he is still open to moving John Collins, though. There is no shortage of interest in the 25-year-old either, with the Utah Jazz, Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards, and Indiana Pacers all inquiring about his availability. The big contract does complicate things a bit, however.

It does feel like Collins’ time in Atlanta may finally be coming to an end. With a diminished role in the offense and the rumors continuing to swirl, it only makes sense for the Hawks finally make this happen.