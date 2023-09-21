Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London made an appearance on a radio show this week after a comeback win against the Green Bay Packers, and he made a definitive claim about what that win shows.

“I don't know if y'all could feel it, but I felt like maybe Green Bay felt like they put us in the casket a little early,” Drake London said, according to Josh Alper of Pro Football Focus. “This team, don't ever count us out. We're going to still fight until we can't fight no more, and that goes back to our motto. I'm gonna keep on saying it. Burn the boats. we're a well-conditioned team, we're an aggressive team, and we're gonna go out there and give you our best for the whole time being. And I think that's kind of where we caught them in the second half.”

The Falcons were down 12 against the Packers before coming back and winning.

Although London played a key role in the Falcons' comeback against the Packers, Atlanta thrives when running the ball. They were the same way last year, and they look even better running the ball with the duo of Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier.

The Falcons will have their biggest test of the season in Week 3 when they go on the road to play the Detroit Lions. It will be interesting to see if Atlanta's run game with Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier can be successful against the Lions defense. It will have to be to get a win on the road.