Atlanta Falcons rookie running back Bijan Robinson had his breakout game versus the Green Bay Packers when he had his first 100-yard rushing game of the season. Robinson played a crucial part of the Falcons 25-24 win, running for 124 yards on 19 carries. He also had four receptions for 48 yards.

Robinson made several key plays throughout the game which helped the Falcons pull of the win, including converting a fourth down toward the end of the game which led to the Falcons game-winning score. Bijan also had an excellent run in the second quarter when he went for 19 yards. A new camera angle has captured just how exceptional Robinson is using his feet and swiveling past defenders.

Though Robinson is still splitting carries and snaps with Falcons second-year back Tyler Allgeier, he is still making himself stand out in the Falcons backfield. Robinson's workload increased this week when he got 19 carries in comparison to Allgeier's 16 carries. This was a step up from week 1 versus the Panthers when Allgeier saw 15 carries to Robinson's 10 carries. It's more than likely that the two backs will continue to switch off given Arthur Smith's run-centric offense, and not wanting to wear down either back. Plus, Robinson already has 10 receptions through two games and will most likely continue to see an extensive role in the passing game.

If Bijan Robinson continues to play like this, he'll likely become a strong contender for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. The first-year back will play on the road for the first time at Detroit this week and look to help the Falcons build off their 2-0 start.