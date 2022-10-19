‘Don’t f*** with me’: Jerry Jones goes after Robert Kraft during Roger Goodell contract discussions

Dallas Cowboys head Jerry Jones and New England Patriots boss Robert Kraft reportedly had a heated exchange during an owners-only meeting for Commissioner Roger Goodell’s new contract.

According to an ESPN report, Jones told Kraft “Don’t f*** with me” after the Patriots owner joined the majority in support of a new contract for Goodell. The Cowboys owner was the only one who was against it, with the voting ending 31-1 to give the green light to their compensation committee to start negotiations with the commissioner.

In response to Jones’ critical comments, Kraft said “Excuse me?” Jones then reportedly responded, “Don’t mess with me.”

However, the ESPN report clarified that a source said Jones’ outburst was not related or connected to any possible animosity between the two powerful owners.

It is worth noting that it’s not the first time that Jerry Jones has opposed a new contract for Roger Goodell, with his issue on the compensation structure still at the forefront. Apparently, Jones is concerned about the “vague” triggers on Goodell’s proposed bonuses on his new contract.

“He believes in corporate good governance and wants accountability on the financial goals tied to Roger’s bonus,” a source with knowledge of Jones’ thinking told ESPN, adding that Goodell’s financial targets were also ‘vague’ in the past. “He is sensitive to awarding a big bonus to Roger before he performs and earns it.”

Unfortunately for Jones, despite his opposition, it is clear the rest of the owners back Goodell and has trust in him to fulfill the commissioner’s duties.

Robert Kraft and Roger Goodell have yet to comment on the incident, but it will definitely be interesting to see how it will pan out. As the NFL Commissioner works on a new deal–reportedly a possible two- or three-year contract–the incident and Jones’ stance are expected to be highlighted once again.