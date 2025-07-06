As devastating floods ravaged central Texas, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman stepped forward with a deeply emotional message, offering support to those affected, especially the families of missing children. The flooding, triggered by a surge in the Guadalupe River on the morning of July 4th, has left at least 43 people dead, including 15 children. The disaster has devastated the Texas Hill Country and beyond, with entire communities still reeling.

Troy Aikman, who rarely posts on social media, took to X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday, July 5th, to express his grief and stand in solidarity with the victims.

“My heart is with the children still missing in the Texas Hill Country—and with those who have been found and heartbreakingly lost. It’s impossible to put that kind of pain into words. I’m praying for the families still waiting, and for strength for those now grieving. Grateful for everyone doing the hard work to bring the rest of these kids home.”

Among the most harrowing reports is the disappearance of 27 children from Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp in Hunt, Texas. The Guadalupe River, which surged 26 feet in under an hour, swept away entire cabins and tents, turning a place of summer joy into a scene of chaos and loss.

By Saturday evening, rescue teams had saved more than 850 people across Texas, though the search for the missing continued.

“We’ve been rescuing people out of these camps by the hundreds all day,” Kerrville city manager Dalton Rice said. “We’re not going to put a cap on this; we’ll just continue until we find everything else.”

Aikman’s message joins a wave of support from the sports community. The Houston Texans donated $500,000 to flood relief efforts.

“We are especially devastated to hear about the children who are still missing, and we are praying they are reunited with their families soon,” the Texans wrote.

Former Astros star Alex Bregman used his social media platform to share information on missing persons, while FC Dallas coach Eric Quill admitted it was hard to focus, knowing there are things much more important than the game.