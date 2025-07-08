Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders don't even have a day off on their wedding day!

Cowboys cheerleader Zoe Dale and Cincinnati Bengals' Cade York celebrated with their friends and family in Frisco, Texas, over the holiday weekend. Dale went viral for her performance of the iconic “Thunderstruck” dance, which has become a tradition for the DCC cheerleaders. Reece Weaver, Amanda Howard, and Anna Kate Sundvold, who are all on the squad with Dale, helped celebrate their teammate on her big day.

In a joint post on Instagram, York and Dale shared photos of their wedding and captioned the snapshots,

“Where you go I will go, and where you stay I will stay. Your people will be my people and your God my God. Where you die I will die, and there I will be buried. May the Lord deal with me, be it ever so severely, if even death separates you and me,” it reads, referencing the Bible verse ‭‭Ruth‬ ‭1‬:‭16‬-‭17‬.

Dale wore a strapless white dress and a long veil. York, along with his groomsmen, wore tan tuxedos.

The couple got engaged in March after confirming their relationship in June 2024.

Article Continues Below

When Will The Cowboys Play The Bengals Again?

This is the second time the couple has gone viral. Back in December, the Bengals faced the Cowboys and the two met on the field for a photo and quick video. Their interaction went viral as many did not know that the two were dating.

Dale made a post on the moment and referenced the Bible verse ‭‭Romans‬ ‭5‬:‭3‬-‭5‬ ‭NIV‬‬ in the caption.

“Not only so, but we also glory in our sufferings, because we know that suffering produces perseverance; perseverance, character; and character, hope. And hope does not put us to shame, because God’s love has been poured out into our hearts through the Holy Spirit, who has been given to us.”

The Bengals will face the Cowboys on December 9th at 8:15 PM EST. The game will be played at AT&T Stadium.