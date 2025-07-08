Unfortunately, the Dallas Cowboys must deal with the arrest of an important player. They also have several tight positional battles. But there’s good news as Dak Prescott made a major health declaration before the team’s 2025 training camp.

Prescott said he’s ready to get with it, according to a post on X by Todd Archer.

Dak Prescott said he is fully healthy and ready to go for training camp from his hamstring surgery, pending one more checkup with the team doctors. No surprise, considering he took part in all of the drills in the offseason program.

At the most important position, the Cowboys are good to go as they head into training camp.

Cowboys expect good things from healthy QB Dak Prescott

Prescott said his focus is on getting something that has eluded his grasp thus far, according to espn.com.

The soon-to-be 32-year-old Prescott said it’s not a legacy he’s chasing.

“Yeah, I want to win a championship,” Prescott said. “The legacy, the things, whatever comes after I finish playing, will take care of itself. I want to win a championship. Be damned if it's just for my legacy. Or if it's for this team, for my personal being, for my sanity. Yeah, the legacy will take care of itself. I have to stay where my feet are.”

It seems certain that Prescott must continue his good health if the Cowboys are going to reach such lofty goals. Each time he missed significant portions of the season, the Cowboys faltered without him behind center.

Prescott said the Cowboys are headed in the right direction.

“These OTAs, just the way that I've been seeing minicamp, the communication with (head coach Brian Schottenheimer), with the quarterbacks or the quarterback room, just a lot of good things,” Prescott said. “A lot of really good things that have me in a great place. I'm healthy. Excited as hell.”

Prescott didn’t exactly get a ringing endorsement recently from Schottenheimer, according to thedraftnetwork.com. Scottenheimer said Prescott is in a developmental phase along with the team’s other quarterbacks.

“I think they all are,” Schottenheimer responded to a question about sophomore quarterback Joe Milton III, who the Cowboys acquired via trade this offseason, being in the developmental phase of his career. “I think Dak is in the developmental phase. It sounds crazy for a guy who's played that much, but there are things we're tweaking with Dak. It's not just for Joe.”