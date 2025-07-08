The Dallas Cowboys said goodbye to a former tight end in Pettis Norman.

Norman represented the Cowboys from 1962 to 1970, being one of their pioneers during the franchise's infancy. He last played for the San Diego Chargers from 1971 to 1973, ending his career after 11 years. He made 162 total appearances, making 183 catches for 2,492 yards and 15 touchdowns.

The Cowboys mourned Norman's death with a social media post on Monday. They thanked him for his dedication to fighting for civil rights as they linked a story about his accomplishments on and off the field.

“We mourn the passing of former tight end and civil rights advocate Pettis Norman. Known for his selfless leadership, commitment to community, and dedication to creating equal opportunity, we were incredibly proud and grateful to share his remarkable story recently. For more on his accomplishments on and off the field, please visit: https://bit.ly/44mokUo,” the post read.

What's next for Cowboys after paying tribute to Pettis Norman

Pettis Norman represented the Cowboys when they were only three years into their start as a franchise. This emphasized his importance in elevating the franchise to what it is now.

In the meantime, the Cowboys enter a new era of football as they have first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer leading the way. They moved on from Mike McCarthy after five seasons, making the playoffs three times.

Dallas missed the postseason last season. They finished with a 7-10 record, placing third in the NFC East Division standings as they trailed the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders.

The Cowboys hope to make a deep playoff run in 2025. They haven't won the Super Bowl since 1995 and have failed to reach the NFC Championship since that year. Dallas will look to make things different this year as the core of Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens depends on it.