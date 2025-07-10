The Dallas Cowboys were one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL last season. A season-ending injury to Dak Prescott contributed to the Cowboys only winning seven games and missing the playoffs. Hopefully the Cowboys can turn over a new leaf under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

ESPN's Seth Walder released an article on Thursday grading each team's offseason. Walder was not kind to Dallas, giving them a “C” grade.

Waler was critical of many of the moves the Cowboys made this offseason. He also seem to take issue with the Cowboys being quiet during NFL free agency.

“True to typical form, the Cowboys didn't make any major free agent splashes. Their big move came when they acquired Pickens and a 2027 sixth-round pick from the Steelers in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick.”

Walders noted that the move he disliked the most was letting Rico Dowdle walk in free agency. He also did not approve of Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders as suitable replacements.

“Dallas' running back situation is uninspiring,” Walder explained. “Dowdle left for Carolina for under $3 million despite a very good 2024 season. In his stead, the Cowboys brought in Williams (who had minus-84 rush yards over expectation in 2024, per NFL Next Gen Stats) and Sanders(minus-44). Dallas also drafted Jaydon Blue in Round 5.”

Cowboys receive praise for Odighizuwa extension, Pickens trade

But the Cowboys did get a few moves right.

Walder praised the Cowboys for taking a shot on WR George Pickens, who the traded for back in May.

“On paper, it's a perfect move. Pickens not only fills a major need (a second wide receiver) but fits perfectly with CeeDee Lamb,” Walder wrote. “Pickens is an outside, downfield threat who has been superb in contest-catch situations, which pairs nicely with Lamb, who can play both inside and out.”

He did caution Dallas against signing up for a long-term commitment to Pickens. But he could be a valuable tool for the 2025 season.

“This could be a reasonable one-year play for the Cowboys (which could result in a compensatory pick if Pickens walks in free agency next year), but I would be wary of signing him to a long-term deal,” Walder added.

Walder also loved the Cowboys extending DT Osa Odighizuwa to an $80 million contract.

“Dallas' big-money move was re-signing defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, who agreed to a four-year deal averaging $20 million per year with $39 million fully guaranteed, per OverTheCap.com,” Walder concluded. “That's not unreasonable in a hot defensive tackle market. Odighizuwa ranked fourth in pass rush win rate at defensive tackle in 2023, though he dropped to 11th in 2024.”

The Cowboys did not have a perfect offseason, but there is plenty of hope for the future of the franchise.