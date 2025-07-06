The Dallas Cowboys are joining other NFL teams by donating money to help flood relief efforts in Texas. Texas Hill Country was decimated by recent flooding, that resulted in the deaths of more than 50 people. Many people are still unaccounted for, after flash floods moved swiftly through the central and southern parts of the state.

The Cowboys released a statement after making a $500,000 donation to relief efforts.

“Our hearts are heavy as we witness the devastation and loss of life caused by the floods in Kerr County and Texas Hill Country, especially for the young girls and their families, as well as all of those lost and their loved ones,” the team said in part. “This has been devastating to see and we hold everyone impacted in our thoughts and prayers.”

The donation was made just hours after the Houston Texans also donated $500,000 in relief. Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared a state of emergency following the flooding.

Several former NFL players have spoken out about the tragic floods

The Cowboys donation came after former team quarterback Troy Aikman made a public statement about the situation. Several children have died due to the flooding, while others remain missing.

“My heart is with the children still missing in the Texas Hill Country—and with those who have been found and heartbreakingly lost,” Aikman said on X, formerly Twitter. “It’s impossible to put that kind of pain into words. I’m praying for the families still waiting, and for strength for those now grieving. Grateful for everyone doing the hard work to bring the rest of these kids home.”

Another former NFL player who has spoken out in support is J.J. Watt. Watt played for the nearby Texans.

“Devastated reading about these flash floods in Texas. Please bring those girls home safely,” Watt said in a post on X.

The flooding occurred just days before NFL training camp begins. The Cowboys, like other NFL teams, start their camp in mid to late July.