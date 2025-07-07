Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and kick return extraordinaire KaVontae Turpin was arrested on Sunday morning on misdemeanor charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana less than two ounces, and now the public knows how the police had the opportunity to book him. The 28-year-old was allegedly driving 97 mph in a 70 mph zone in Allen, Texas, per TMZ Sports.

Once police pulled Turpin over, they allegedly found an exposed 9mm pistol in the backseat of his 2022 Dodge and discovered there was marijuana in the center console. He was taken to jail but later released on bail. This is not the first time Turpin has faced charges.

He pleaded guilty to “assault causing bodily harm” in a 2019 domestic violence case while playing for TCU. The team dismissed him, and the Louisiana native's career trajectory understandably plummeted. He went undrafted and bounced around the lower-level football circuit, playing in The Spring League, European League of Football and United States Football League. The Cowboys took a chance on the former All-Big 12 selection ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Turpin was almost strictly a returner in his first year in the NFL, displaying his trademark explosiveness. He has since evolved into a more complete talent, recording 31 receptions for 420 yards and two touchdowns while also leading the league with 904 kick return yards last season. Dallas signed the 2024 All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler to a three-year contract worth up to $18 million in March, making him the highest-paid active special teams player. So, the organization is clearly invested in this man.

Cowboys fans eagerly wait to see what comes of this arrest. The NFL could also have something to say about the matter. KaVontae Turpin and the team will surely be questioned about his latest arrest when training camp begins later in July.