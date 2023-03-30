The second DOTA 2 Major this year is going to be played in Berlin featuring the top 18 teams around the world. Here are the current updates for the upcoming Dota 2 Major tournament of 2023.

With Gaimin Gladiators setting the mood of their victory at the Dota 2 Lima Major, Berlin is getting ready for yet another major tournament for Dota 2. The road to The International is fast approaching as a lot of teams have made their mark in securing a lot of DPC points to be included in the direct invite list. Other teams have yet to collect more DPC points, fighting for a spot in the second Major of the ongoing DPC Season.

The 7.33 update will come late April, just in time for the Berlin Major so we will see a much different meta than the current DPC season of each region. The patch will heavily affect the playstyle of a lot of teams since this will be a major patch incoming for the Major, especially only days before the tournament.

Berlin Major will still have a share of $500,000 prize pool and 2,700 DPC points allotted for the tournament. The winning team will of course get the largest share and would no doubt become frontrunners in having a direct invite to The International.

Here are important details to take note of the Major so far.

Berlin Major 2023 Qualified Teams (Incomplete)

There will be a total of 18 Dota 2 teams across the globe competing for the championship of one of the biggest tournaments of Dota 2. They will almost guarantee their spot in The Internationals and would take home a large sum of the prize pool. The regional DPC season for most of the regions are not yet done but we’ll update the following teams if they are already confirmed for the spot on Berlin Major 2023.

Here is a list of all the teams that have already qualified for the tournament.

TEAM REGION ROSTER Team Liquid Western Europe miCKe, Nisha, zai, Boxi, Insania Gaimin Gladiators Western Europe dyrachyo, Quinn, Ace, tOfu, Seleri Tundra Esports Western Europe skiter, Nine, 33, Saksa, Sneyking – Western Europe – – Eastern Europe – – Eastern Europe – – Eastern Europe – PSG.LGD China shiro, NothingToSay, zeal, planet, y’ – China – – China – – China – Talon Esports Southeast Asia 23savage, Mikoto, Jabz, Q, Oli~ Team SMG Southeast Asia CDR, MooN, MidOne, ah fu, poloson – Southeast Asia – – North America – – North America – – South America – – South America –

Berlin Major 2023 Schedule

The Dota 2 Berlin Major 2023 will feature 3 stages having each leg eliminations on the contending teams. The tournament will be played out from April 26 until May 7. Here’s a full breakdown of the days to come:

April 26-30: Group Stage – 18 teams;

– 18 teams; May 2-4: Playoffs – 12 teams

– 12 teams May 5-7: Finals – 6 teams

The last stage of the Major will be hosted at the Velodrom in Berlin where tickets are already sold out so we will be expecting a full house of audience in Berlin Major.

As for the online audiences the Berlin Major will be streamed live on the ESL_Dota2 Twitch channel and its sub-channels. In case you miss out any of the live games, you can always catch them later on YouTube VODs on the ESL Dota 2 YouTube channel.

That’s all the information you need to watch out for the Berlin Major 2023. Stay tuned for more updates on the tournament that will take play this April.

