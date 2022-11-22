Published November 22, 2022

Yiliang “Doublelift” Peng plans to return to pro play with 100 Thieves after all of NA’s disappointing run in Worlds 2022. One of the World Championship constants is set to get back with his former teammate, mid laner Søren ‘Bjergsen’ Bjerg going into 2023 season. 100 Thieves wants that crown back, bringing great veterans together to form a team that can take them once again to a championship finish.

Along with the two veterans, they will also hold on to their current jungler, Can ‘Closer’ Çelik, to fill up the roster. This creates the strong foundation that the team needs in order to bag more wins in their belt since most of the players are flexible when it comes to lane advantage. Closer and Bjergsen can become a dynamic Mid Jungle Duo that can overwhelm one solo lane to establish a good lead in the beginning.

We have yet to hear from the esports giant, 100 Thieves, if these rumors about Doublelift and Bjergsen are all true or not, scouted by popular journalist LEC/LCS Wooloo. A lot of LCS Teams are also picking up big superstars like FlyQuest and Immortals, which means we will be seeing a different League in the NA Region. We’ll see once the roster shuffle is locked, nearing the first split of LCS in 2023.

[Sources] AD Carry Doublelift 🇺🇸 has reached a verbal agreement with 100 Thieves in the LCS.



This also locks Unforgiven 🇸🇪 in the academy team. pic.twitter.com/HDQdRnbKEa — ̶L̶E̶C̶ LCS Wooloo 🇪🇺 (@LEC_Wooloo) November 19, 2022

Doublift has a total of 10 years of experience in pro play. That is absurdly high for a player, since we have a total of 12 World Championship as of date. That’s having said of him only missing 2 years of pro play experience. Doublelift is a veteran among all veterans, going to the world stage, which will benefit 100 Thieves heavily, knowing they have the veteran duo in their team. Doublelift can be on par with the best ADCs that the world could offer.



If the report from LEC Wooloo is said to be true, Doublelift will have another chance to prove that he is still one of the greatest of all time in NA and has what it takes to compete still in his own region. Doublelift will have his comeback with 100 Thieves as something the fans will look forward to, especially having his Mid Laner Bjergsen by his side to tackle LCS once again like the old days.

