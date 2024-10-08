The Dragon Ball Sparking Zero release date is approaching, and soon Dragon Ball fans will be able to experience the spiritual successor to the Budokai Tenkaichi games. With over 180 characters across four different Dragon Ball series, this is shaping up to be the biggest fighting game of the series yet. A familiar gameplay experience packed with tons of content, let’s see what’s in store when in Sparking Zero launches!

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Release Date – October 11th, 2024

The Dragon Ball Sparking Zero release date is Friday, October 11th, 2024. However, those who purchase the Ultimate or Deluxe Edition of the game can begin playing three days early on Tuesday, October 8th, 2024. Sparking Zero is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

The three different editions of Sparking Zero include (* – indicates pre-order bonus)

Standard Edition ($69.99) Exclusive new character* 6 characters early unlock*

Deluxe Edition ($99.99) All of the Above Season Pass 3 Days Early Access 3 Days Early Access – Season Pass DLC

Ultimate Edition ($109.99) All of the above Ultimate Upgrade Pack Summon Super Shenron



Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Gameplay

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero is a fighting video game developed by Spike Chunsoft, the original development team of the old Budokai Tenkaichi series. In the early to mid-2000s, there was a lot of DBZ fighting games just pouring out. First we had the Budokai series, a traditional 2D fighter with 3D models.

Shortly after the Budokai series came Budokai Tenkaichi, known as “Sparking” in Japan. This trilogy of games featured a much more versatile gameplay package. Instead of being limited to just 2D dimensions, Tenkaihci lets you explore the map and fly around. Sparking Zero brings back that classic gameplay style.

Furthermore, Sparking Zero features almost every character from Budokai Tenkaichi 3, along with several more to account for Dragon Ball Super. Overall, you’ll be able to play with characters from Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball GT, and Dragon Ball Super. This also includes the movie characters like Broly, Cooler,

Sparking Zero lets you fight in several environments from the different series, all of which have destructible environments. Shatter the Earth, Namek, or Other World with your Spirit Bomb or any other move of your choice.

In terms of gameplay, Sparking Zero stays true to the gameplay formula of Budokai Tenkaichi. You can charge your Ki, perform combos, and use unique moves from the franchise. For example, Goku can use his Kamehameha, or Piccolo with his Special Beam Cannon. However, you’ll need to charge Ki in order to use these moves. You can also use a special moves which requires you to charge your Ki even longer.

These special moves deal tons of damage. For example, Goku’s Spirit Bomb will wipe the floor with enemies on low HP. But if you want to keep a fight exciting, you can transform. Transformations are in Sparking Zero, and you’ll see your favorite characters achieve their ultimate form.

Overall, Sparking Zero features a multitude of non story-modes to play in:

Edit Mode – Select players, camera cuts, pose, effects, dialogue, music, and more. Customize your own battle, including character health and damage. Furthermore, you can upload these battles online for players to enjoy. Lastly, edit Bonus battles as a base to help yourself understand the system.

Tournament Mode – Create your own offline or online tournament to play with others. From the Cell Games to the Yamcha Games, there’s tons of tournaments you can partake in.

Battle Mode – Online Mode where you face players across various tournaments

Ranked Match – Online matchmaking mode with character cost restrictions to create a balanced experience

Encyclopedia – Chi-Chi, Bulma, and Videl provide commentary on each character

Sparking Zero Story Mode

Overall, Sparking Zero features two different story modes:

Episode Mode follows eight different Dragon Ball characters throughout different stages. In each stage, you’ll see different cutscenes which provide you choiecs to make. Want to see what would happen if Goku didn’t sacrifice himself to stop Raditz? You’ll see different events take place with these eight characters:

Goku

Gohan

Vegeta

Piccolo

Future Trunks

Frieza

Goku Black

Jiren

Lastly, Sparking Zero features Custom Battle. These are battles that faithfully follow the series with no deviations. They also include Bonus Battles, which require you to win with different win conditions to proceed.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about Dragon Ball Sparking Zero. We look forward to the game’s launch. And for those who purchased the Deluxe or Ultimate Edition, we hope you’re enjoying the game so far. See you out there on the tournament grounds when Sparking Zero launches this week!

Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.