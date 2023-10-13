Drake has continued indulging his lavish sports betting habit, placing a nearly $1 million wager on Saturday's highly anticipated boxing match between YouTube star Logan Paul and MMA fighter Dillon Danis.

The Toronto rapper posted a screenshot of his bet slip with UK sportsbook Stake on Instagram, showing he's risking $850,000 on the assumption Paul will triumph over Danis via knockout. Drake's payout if Paul indeed knocks out Danis in Manchester, England? A cool $1.35 million.

“Never bet against personal vendetta and settling scores 😂,” he wrote alongside the photo.

Drake's big bet on Logan Paul in bout vs. Dillon Danis

Fortunately for Drake, the bout between Paul and Danis is still on despite the latter's repeated threats to back out following Thursday's heated weigh-in. Paul showed up outside the allotted time window for the pre-fight festivities, and Danis threw the microphone at his longtime rival when they finally went face-to-face, sparking a near brawl.

The former teammate of Conor McGregor then took to Twitter, boasting that he'd instead be fighting Paul's brother, Jake, on Saturday because Logan didn't abide by weigh-in rules. The pair went back-and-forth several more

Believe it or not, there wasn't much fallout from all that bluster. Paul and Danis are still scheduled to box on Saturday as the undercard of KSI vs. Tommy Fury, Drake evidently confident weeks of animus between the two—highlighted by Danis' online harassment of Paul's fiancée, model Nina Agdal—will inspire the YouTuber-turned-fighter to knockout victory in Manchester.

Don't feel too bad for Drake if his bet doesn't payoff, though. He's grown accustomed to losing massive sums of money while gambling, losing out on $2 million in 2022 alone. That hasn't stopped him from making more huge wagers this year, including on the 2023 NBA Finals, successful bets on the Denver Nuggets that won him over $800,000.

Drake, a huge NBA fan, isn't basing his bet on Paul on much more than hopeful faith, though. Paul is fighting for just the second time in his career after losing a split decision to KSI in 2019. Danis, a former world jiu-jitsu champion, has never taken part in a boxing match.