It's no secret that Dillon Danis and Logan Paul absolutely despise each other, which is why everyone expected some fireworks at their pre-fight press conference on Thursday ahead of Saturday's tilt. And fireworks they got.

Danis hurled a microphone at Paul's face in one of the most wild pre-bout altercations we've seen in a while. Via TMZ Sports:

#DillonDanis and #LoganPaul got into a WILD altercation at their prefight press conference 😱 Watch the full video: https://t.co/goEdzS4GjF pic.twitter.com/NwtwKmaq54 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) October 12, 2023

Paul first threw a water bottle at his opponent and the Bellator MMA fighter retaliated with serious anger. Crazy scenes. The two exchanged some blows on Twitter after the brouhaha, too:

Dillon can’t escape me. The fight is very much happening, the stakes just got higher 😈 — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) October 12, 2023

Someone go get a sample of Logan blood and steroid test it 😂 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) October 12, 2023

Here's a better look at how the Dillon Danis-Logan Paul situation went down:

Logan Paul was gushing blood after Dillon Danis just hit him 😳 (via @MMAFighting) pic.twitter.com/NLhVaucjdn — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) October 12, 2023

While Danis hasn't fought in any capacity since 2019, he's built a name for himself online and has been trolling Paul for quite some time. Danis was actually supposed to fight Paul's business partner and fellow influencer KSI in January, but the MMA fighter backed out. That's when Paul stepped up.

Danis has even posted numerous questionable photos online of Paul's fiancee Nina Agdal which resulted in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model suing him and even getting a temporary restraining order against Danis.

Saturday's clash will still go as planned and it's fair to say Logan Paul has even more fuel to put Dillon Danis on the canvas in the co-main event. KSI will face Tommy Fury in the main event at AO Arena in Manchester, England after Fury lost to Jake Paul earlier in the year.

We'll see if Paul can silence Danis for good and put their beef to bed.