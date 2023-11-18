Rapper Drake is undoubtedly the most famous Toronto Raptors fan, as he's often courtside or on air with the local broadcast. On Friday night against the Boston Celtics, Drake hopped on the mic again with Toronto Sports Network and had plenty of jokes for everyone.

During the In-Season Tournament game in Canada, Drake commented on how much the Raptors have changed before hitting Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard with a roast from out of nowhere:

Pritchard wasn't even on the court at the time, but he still got the last laugh. Although he scored just five points off the bench, his squad got the narrow 108-105 win on the road.

Boston controlled the contest early on, even going up by as much as 16 points in the first half. However, that double-digit lead evaporated in the third quarter and the Raptors were actually leading 103-101 with only 1:19 remaining in the game.

The Celtics didn't let up though, as center Kristaps Porzingis tied the game and shortly after guard Derrick White hit a clutch triple with 27.1 seconds left in the fourth to give Boston a pivotal 106-103 lead.

So, despite Drake's jokes, the C's prevailed for their second win against the Raptors this season. With the road victory, Boston improved to a league-best 10-2 overall record while Toronto fell to a mediocre 5-7. Additionally, the Celtics are 2-0 in In-Season Tournament play, which is enough to currently sit atop the standings in Group C. The Raptors are now 0-1 in group play but far from being out of the picture with three more tournament games to play.