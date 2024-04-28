The New England Patriots have ushered in a new era by drafting UNC quarterback Drake Maye with the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Amidst substantial offseason transformations, the Patriots bid farewell to longtime head coach Bill Belichick. They also promoted Jerod Mayo to head coach and appointed Eliot Wolf as the effective general manager. Following the trade of former first-round pick Mac Jones to Jacksonville, Maye is poised to be the beacon of hope for a franchise in search of a worthy successor to Tom Brady.
Drake Maye's Career So Far
Emerging as the nation's standout freshman in 2022, Drake Maye quickly ascended to the top. He clinched ACC Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, and Offensive Rookie of the Year. He joined NFL quarterback Jameis Winston as the only other player to sweep these accolades in one season. An All-ACC quarterback for both of his seasons at UNC, Maye occasionally exhibited a tendency to make risky throws and faced challenges with complex reads. Nonetheless, he possesses the essential attributes for a fruitful NFL career. This is complemented by his capability to improvise and generate plays on the move.
Over two seasons as UNC's starting quarterback, Maye completed 64.7 percent of his throws. He also amassed 7,929 yards and 62 touchdowns with 16 interceptions. Maye also added 1,147 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground.
Fit with the Patriots
Drake Maye is set to spearhead an offense orchestrated by newly appointed offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt. He is expected to implement a play-action system that might feature bootlegs and RPOs to capitalize on Maye's versatility. Surrounded by talent, Maye will have the support of running backs Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson. Meanwhile, tight end Hunter Henry and wide receivers Kendrick Bourne, DeMario Douglas, and newcomer KJ Osborn could become reliable targets in the passing game.
Standing tall in the pocket with noticeable athletic prowess, Maye showcases a powerful arm and a swift, efficient release. He consistently delivers a tight spiral and exhibits commendable accuracy across all levels. However, he occasionally misfires on deeper throws, typically underthrowing. Sure, he actively participated in designed run plays in college. That said, adapting this aspect of his game to the NFL may pose challenges. Nevertheless, his knack for extending plays and his potential as a scrambler akin to Josh Allen highlight his natural instinct as a playmaker, as he seldom abandons a play.
Here we'll look at the three pro player comparisons for top 2024 NFL Draft prospect Bryce Young of the New England Patriots.
Justin Herbert
Initially, Drake Maye can be likened to 2020 Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert. Like Herbert, Maye has a natural aptitude for covering all areas of the field with ease. He boasts solid baseline processing capabilities and possesses a keen vision for the field. This should aid his transition to the NFL. While Herbert seemed NFL-ready from the outset, Maye needs to refine certain aspects of his game. These include his sometimes sporadic accuracy and occasionally dubious decision-making, particularly when he attempts overly ambitious plays. Keep in mind that there are two or three plays in a game where Maye feels compelled to make a desperate play rather than progress to the next one. Sure, you wouldn’t want him to lose his competitive edge. That said, some restraint would be beneficial.
Josh Allen
Maye’s raw talent and developmental stage also draw a parallel to Josh Allen's early days with the Buffalo Bills. Yes, Maye is slightly more polished than Allen at a similar stage. However, he too could experience fluctuating performances early in his career. Despite being an inch shorter and 14 pounds lighter than Allen, Maye shares similar athleticism and strength. These make him a viable dual-threat quarterback. Like with Allen, patience might be required, but Maye's potential could be even more promising. This makes him a strategic pick for quarterback for the Patriots.
Andy Dalton
Reflecting on Andy Dalton often brings to mind his prime-time difficulties and crucial interceptions. In contrast, Maye's standout 2022 season featured impressive performances. These included three games where he threw five touchdowns each. However, Maye’s tenure at UNC was somewhat marked by compiling statistics against weaker opponents and not always delivering in critical moments when his team needed him the most.
Ryan Tannehill
As we said, some comparisons draw parallels between Maye along with Herbert and Allen. That said, it's debatable whether Maye's skills are as refined. Indeed, he has a strong arm and notable athleticism, but he still needs substantial development as a passer. This is particularly true in the short to intermediate game areas. This brings to mind Ryan Tannehill. He enjoyed several productive seasons with the Tennessee Titans but struggled to consistently perform at a high level. With his selection by the Patriots, Maye holds the potential not only to follow in the footsteps of players like Tannehill but also to forge a distinct and memorable path in the NFL.
Right now, Maye can potentially emulate the achievements of guys like Justin Herbert, Josh Allen, Andy Dalton, and Ryan Tannehill.