The New England Patriots enter Week 16 with tension rising and answers needed fast. Carlton Davis sits at the center of a troubling injury report as the Patriots prepare for a massive showdown with the Baltimore Ravens. According to Sports Illustrated’s Mike Kadlick, the list is long and defensive-heavy, with Davis unable to practice due to a hip issue. The timing stings. The stakes are loud. December football does not wait.

The Patriots' injury report painted a rough picture. Davis, Christian Elliss, Marcus Jones, Harold Landry, and Robert Spillane were all listed as non-participants. Christian Barmore was limited. That matters against Baltimore. This matchup carries real weight. Lamar Jackson is finding rhythm again, although he missed practice. The Ravens are sharpening their edge as the playoff race tightens. For the Patriots, the margin is razor thin. A win or tie punches a ticket. Help from elsewhere works too. But in a game this big, control is the point.

Patriots defense under pressure as stakes climb

It is never ideal to face Jackson with a depleted defense. It is worse when recent film offers little comfort. The Patriots struggled to stop the run. They struggled to get pressure. That reality looms larger with Carlton Davis sidelined and depth stretched thin. NBC Sports Boston noted the challenge is steep, and recent performances back it up. Stops vanished. Red zone resistance crumbled. The defense wore it.

Baltimore enters with momentum and urgency as the Patriots watch the margin shrink. A dominant win over the Bengals reset the tone. Practice intensity followed. Marlon Humphrey said it was contagious. Energy spilled everywhere. The Ravens are chasing the Steelers atop the AFC North, while the Patriots look to secure their path forward. They know December defines seasons.

The Patriots now face a defining test this Week 16. Can they rally short-handed? Can the defense rise when the lights are brightest? And when kickoff comes, the question will be simple and sharp. Who wants January football more?