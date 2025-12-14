New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye walked off in dejection at Gillette Stadium Sunday. His mood shifted after running all over the Buffalo Bills through the scoreboard.

Buffalo kept its once slim AFC East title hopes alive in its 35-31 road win. Maye, again, replaced a jubilant look with a scowl.

But he also views the loss as opportunity — sharing that sentiment via Chad Graff of The Athletic.

“Long stretch where we were feeling good about ourselves. Now this is a chance to respond,” Maye said postgame.

The rising Most Valuable Player candidate added one more response after taking the loss.

“Just don’t let it beat you twice. Move onto the next week. Move on from it … and know that we have important football ahead of us,” he said.

Did Drake Maye deliver career-best performance vs. Bills?

Maye has shredded defenses with his arm. But he turned to his legs to build a big lead.

DRAKE MAYE WITH HIS 2ND HOUSE CALL OF THE GAME👀pic.twitter.com/CMjtIiaVmV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 14, 2025

He even matched his current season rushing total with the two early scores. Maye combined for 99 total yards before the first quarter ended. The QB even surfaced as a rare lead blocker on TreyVeyon Hendrickson's 65-yard touchdown run.

However, Buffalo adjusted against the young QB — leaving him with just 198 total yards to end the game. The Bills defense even bottled him on the aerial end by allowing only 6.7 yards per completion.

Buffalo turned up the pressure to help comeback in the game, sacking Maye three times. It's now the second straight week N.E. allowed that many sacks of Maye.

Maye again stepped off his home team with bitterness. Yet took to the podium to view this game as opportunity.