Former North Carolina head coach Mack Brown shared a cool story about New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye during his collegiate career with the Tar Heels.

Maye represented the program from 2021 to 2023, becoming a full-time starter under Brown's direction in his last two seasons. During his Dec. 16 appearance on The Blue Print, Brown recalled a story where Maye showed his maturity and self-awareness by both choosing to stay at UNC for less NIL money and also understanding where he needs to improve, not just for the NFL, but to help his teammates protect him better.

“We had Drake Maye. And Drake Maye got offered probably four times more money than we could afford to pay him at North Carolina to leave. And our offensive coordinator left,” Brown said.

“And Drake came in and said, ‘Coach, number one I don’t want to leave. I love this place.’ And I said, ‘Well, we’ll pay you this much money.’ And I said, ‘it’s not near as much as you’re being offered,’ And he said, ‘I don’t care, thank you. But I want to win.’ And I said, ‘Okay, we’re going to hire an offensive coordinator. What do you want? Tell me what you need. What do you need to help you get better?’ He said, ‘I need somebody to help me with my feet. I’m kind of all over the place.’ He said, ‘I need to get somebody that’s really fundamentally sound that will help keep me in the pocket because I drift. And if I’m not careful I drift into the rush, and it hurts our guys trying to protect.’”

What lies ahead for Drake Maye, Patriots

Article Continues Below

It's clear that Drake Maye has an incredible mentality in terms of improving himself. It didn't matter how things went down; Maye made it clear that he has the maturity and patience to grow into a star.

His start with the Patriots is showcasing a lot of promise, especially this season. 14 games into the campaign, he has completed 290 passes for 3,567 yards and 23 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also added 85 rushes for 362 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

New England has an 11-3 record on the season, holding the top spot in the AFC East Division standings. They are above the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets at the moment. In terms of the AFC standings, they sit at second place. They are above the Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers while trailing the Denver Broncos.

The Patriots will look to get back on the win column in their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 21 at 8:20 p.m. ET.