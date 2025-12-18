The New England Patriots' Week 16 injury report is beginning to catch up with them ahead of a Sunday Night Football matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Patriots' Week 15 loss to the Buffalo Bills evidently took a toll on them, with multiple starters still not practicing. Linebackers Robert Spillane and Harold Landry III, along with cornerbacks Carlton Davis III and Marcus Jones, all missed Thursday's practice session.

Linebacker Christian Elliss missed practice on Wednesday, but he returned to log a limited session on Thursday, according to the team's official injury report. Christian Barmore logged a full practice as he looks to play in his second consecutive game.

Spillane, Landry, Davis and Jones would all be monumental absences for an otherwise elite Patriots defense. Spillane currently leads the team with 97 tackles in 13 games. Elliss is second on the team with 76 tackles, while Landry leads them with 8.5 sacks.

As the Patriots' top cornerback, Davis would also be a significant loss. However, Jones leads the team with 11 pass breakups from the slot, while proving to be one of the best return specialists in the league.

Spillane, Elliss and Landry all populating the injury report is a concerning development for the Patriots as they prepare for a run-heavy Ravens offense. Baltimore runs the ball at the third-highest rate in the league and is most efficient when it gets Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry going on the ground.

Patriots' defense to be potentially shorthanded in Week 16

Spillane's absence would open up a larger role for either Jack Gibbens or Jahlani Tavai to fill. Tavai led New England with 115 tackles in 2024, while Gibbens played for head coach Mike Vrabel on the Tennessee Titans.

Landry's absence would pave the way for breakout rookie Elijah Ponder to make his first start of the year. Ponder, an undrafted rookie out of Cal Poly, has three sacks since Week 10.

The Patriots would be in a much more difficult situation if either Davis or Jones sit out in Week 16. New England is already thin at defensive back with Marcellas Dial Jr. and Alex Austin on injured reserve, leaving only a pair of undrafted reserves — Charles Woods and Miles Battle — available at cornerback.