The New England Patriots saw their 10-game winning streak come to an end in Week 15 when they could not hold on to a 21-0 lead and they suffered a 35-31 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The defeat was certainly painful because it cost the Patriots (11-3)an opportunity to clinch the AFC East title, but it was not a reason to panic. The Patriots still have one-game lead in the division over the Bills and the opportunity to finish as the top team in the AFC playoff structure still exists.

They will need help to accomplish the latter, but a 3-0 finish is definitely within the grasp of head coach Mike Vrabel and quarterback Drake Maye if the Pats can go on the road and beat the Baltimore Ravens in their Week 16 Sunday night confrontation. This is the biggest challenge left on the schedule — the lowly New York Jets and the stumbling Miami Dolphins follow — but the Patriots should be able to handle this challenge.

Perhaps the biggest surprise this year has been the success of the running game. Rookie TreVeyon Henderson has rushed for 773 yards and averaged 5.4 yards per carry and 7 TDs this season. He has been a huge big play threat with 6 plays of 20 yards or more, including a 69-yarder. Veteran RB Rhamondre Stevenson also plays a key role with 374 yards and 3 TDs.

The Ravens have struggled this season and they are 7-7 heading into their closing stretch. They are hoping to catch the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North and they go into this game trailing their archrivals by one game. Lamar Jackson has not had his usual MVP-type of season as he has struggled with injuries and the Ravens have not played to their usual standards.

Maye should be able to throw for 250-plus yards and 3 TDs

This is a game that Maye can demonstrate why he is a legitimate MVP candidate. He may have fallen behind Josh Allen of the Bills or Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams, but he has had a brilliant season and he has come through with big plays all season. The Patriots' quarterback comes into this game having completed 290 of 409 passes for 3,567 yards with 23 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He is also a major force on the ground with 362 rushing yards and 4 TDs.

The key to his success in his second season has been his ability to make excellent decisions with the ball in his hands. He knows when to get rid of the ball quickly, he understands when to hold on to the ball for an extra split second and when to run with the ball.

He has built an excellent rapport with wideouts Stefon Diggs and Kayshon Boutte along with tight end Hunter Henry. Diggs has proved to be the ideal acquisition this season as he has caught 67 passes for 731 yards and 3 TDs. Diggs may not be the big-play threat he was earlier in his career with the Minnesota Vikings or Bills, but he can get open and serve as a life saver for Maye when he has to get rid of the ball.

The Ravens defense has been vulnerable this season, and that unit has been weak against the pass. The once-formidable Baltimore defense is 26th against the pass, allowing 233.4 yards through the air per game.

Marcus Jones will come up with 1 interception

The Patriots have the 7th-ranked defense in the league as they are allowing 19.7 points and 300.1 yards per game.

Marcus Jones has been a key playmaker for the New England defense, as he leads the team with 11 passes defensed and 3 interceptions. He also has 60 tackles and 6 tackles for loss. When he gets the ball in his hands, he is a threat to take it all the way. He has 1 interception return for a TD and he has 2 more as a punt returner.

Jones has been a difference maker in coverage and a return specialist this year. He has been far from a one-man show for the New England defense. The Patriots don't have a superstar pass rusher, but linebackers Harold Landry III and K'Lavon Chaisson have been effective at putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Landry leads the Pats with 8.5 sacks and he also has 10 tackles for loss, while Chaisson has 6.5 sacks and 8 tackles for loss. These two should be able to pressure Jackson and keep him from dominating the game.

Jackson will extend the defense from time to time, but Jones and his defensive backfield mates will keep those plays from turning into big plays.

This game will be a major challenge for the Patriots, but they can escape Baltimore's Inner Harbor with a victory.