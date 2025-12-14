The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills have been throwing punches back and forth in the Week 15 AFC East faceoff. While Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is known for his playmaking ability, it was his block that helped set up a big play.

Trailing 28-24 in the fourth quarter, rookie TreVeyon Henderson broke off a 65-yard touchdown run. Leading the way Maye, who helped clear a path for the rookie into the end zone. The running back hit a top speed of 21.25 while the quarterback hit 20.58, via team reporter Evan Lazar.

TreVeyon Henderson bounces off the scrum and goes ALL THE WAY 🤯 Patriots retake the lead!pic.twitter.com/HUzdG0GFBQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Henderson's long touchdown run was another jaw dropping moment in what has been one of the more shocking games throughout the NFL season. The Patriots got out to a 21-7 lead entering halftime. However, the Bills stormed back, scoring 14 unanswered points in the third quarter.

They then began the fourth quarter with a 14-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Josh Allen to tight end Dawson Knox. While Henderson's touchdown took the lead, the Bills answered with a 11-yard James Cook rushing score of their own. Now, Buffalo holds a 35-31 lead with just over five minutes remaining in the game.

If New England is going to claim victory, Maye is going to need to be at the top of his game. Thus far, he has completed 13-of-20 passes for 150 yards and an interception. He has salvaged his day by running for 43 yards and two touchdown.

A win would secure the AFC East for the Patriots. But win or lose, they have found an explosive offensive core in Maye and Henderson.