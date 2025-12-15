The New England Patriots appeared to have momentum firmly on their side late Sunday, nursing a three-point lead midway through the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills. And, with 8:19 remaining, the defense seemingly delivered a crucial stop that could have altered the outcome of the game.

On third-and-4 from midfield, Bills quarterback Josh Allen targeted wideout Keon Coleman. The pass glanced off Coleman’s shoulder pads and hit the turf, appearing incomplete. Patriots cornerback Carlton Davis was in tight coverage, briefly placing a hand on Coleman’s hip while contesting the ball.

As the Patriots began to celebrate what looked like a drive-ending play, a late flag flew in for defensive pass interference. Speaking to reporters in the locker room after the loss, Davis made it clear the timing of the call was what bothered him most.

“You could see how late the flag came out,” said Davis, via Zack Cox of the Boston Herald. “If it's a flag — like, definitive — throw the flag. If it's not a flag in a close game like this, then let us play. Just by seeing how late the flag came in, I think we’re all thinking the same thing.”

The penalty extended Buffalo’s possession and proved costly. Just three plays later, James Cook capped the drive with an 11-yard touchdown run that ultimately became the game-winner in Buffalo’s 35-31 comeback victory.

The frustration stemmed from the magnitude of the moment. The Patriots had already watched a 21-point first-half lead evaporate as Buffalo stormed back with 21 unanswered points in the second half.

According to head coach Mike Vrabel, penalties and missed opportunities were among the key differences between the two halves. And, Davis echoed that sentiment while emphasizing how razor-thin the margin was in a high-stakes rivalry matchup.

“It’s frustrating. You know what’s on the line,” Davis said, via Pats Pupil. “This game is so close, and it comes down to a game of inches, and at that moment, you’re either going to throw the flag or you’re not. You don’t take 10 seconds to throw a flag.”

Buffalo’s rally not only spoiled New England’s chance to clinch the AFC East but also tied a Bills franchise record for the largest road comeback, while keeping their division hopes alive.

As the playoff picture tightens, New England knows it must eliminate the small mistakes, and controversial moments, that can swing an entire season in a matter of seconds.