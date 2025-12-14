The New England Patriots' dream season was progressing brilliantly in their Week 15 game against the Buffalo Bills. Head coach Mike Vrabel's team appeared to be dominating their top rival as they built a 21-0 first half lead. However, instead of finishing off the Bills and securing their 11th consecutive victory, Josh Allen directed the visitors to five consecutive touchdown drives and Buffalo pulled off a 35-31 triumph.

The win allowed the Bills to improve their record to 10-4 and they pulled within 1 game of the first place Patriots (11-3). Instead of seeing their 5-year run as AFC East champions come to an end, the Bills have a chance to run down their long-time rivals and win the division once again.

The Patriots were victimized by the ability and determination of Allen. The quarterback led a second-quarter touchdown drive to get the Bills on the board as they went into the locker room trailing by a 24-7 margin. However, the Bills were rejuvenated in the second half and they scored on their first four drives in the final 30 minutes.

Allen and Bills would not be denied against Patriots

Article Continues Below

Allen was on top of his game as he completed 19 of 28 passes for 193 yards with 3 touchdowns and no interceptions. He was able to carry the ball 11 times for 48 yards, and his ability to escape pressure and make plays proved to be nightmarish for Vrabel and the Patriots.

The Patriots coach was clearly frustrated that his team was unable to take care of business against the Bills, but he recognized Allen's ability to make big plays. “That’s why they pay him $60 million,” Vrabel said. “I don’t know what to tell you.”

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye ran for 2 first half touchdowns, but he was held to 14 of 23 passing for 155 yards. Rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson was spectacular for the Patriots with 14 carries for 148 yards and touchdown runs of 52 and 65 yards. The Patriots will try to get back on the winning track in Week 16 when they travel to Baltimore to play the Ravens. The Bills remain on the road and will play the Cleveland Browns next week.