Drake has finally reacted to Serena Williams' viral Super Bowl halftime show cameo with a petty post on Instagram. The Certified Lover Boy posted an old photo on his finsta under the handle @plottttwistttttt where is shows Drake in a long embrace with Williams' former agent, Jill Smoller.

Fans commented on the post with mixed reactions saying that he should get over it and others applauding the rapper for his petty post.

“Only serene will know exactly what this means [laughing face emoji],” one fan commented.

“LOL GANG WE THE LAST ONES LAUGHING,” another fan wrote.

“Grow up drake no one cares,” a fan responded criticizing the rapper.

Another fan reacted saying how there has been different behaviors in Drake fans and that the “real ones still slap Drakes music daily. The fakes been riding him so hard the last 20 years and now switched up. Oh well.”

Drake's post follows Williams c-walking at the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday (Feb. 9) where the Toronto rapper's foe Kendrick Lamar headlined. Fans also suggested that a viral clip of him performing in Australia was Drake's initial reaction.

“If you ever, in your life, gave your time, gave your energy, gave your money, gave your heart, gave your soul, gave everything that you've ever had to somebody and they fucking played with you and wasted your time … I want you to turn up to this song,” Drizzy said as he performed in Melbourne. “This is for all your exes that ever thought that they could play you in their f–king life.”

“If you're doing better than your ex, I wanna see you turn the f–k up,” he concluded, before “You Broke My Heart” instrumentals came on.

It would have been perfect timing for Drake to have given that speech as two exes of his performed alongside Kendrick at the Super Bowl. SZA, who revealed that she and Drake dated in the early 2000s, was the official special guest for the Super Bowl halftime show and performed “Luther” and “All The Stars” with Kendrick.

However, a community note on X under the video was able to confirm the timing of Drake's romantic tyraid on stage.

“This was not after the Super Bowl and is baiting people to make it seem like Drake is taking shots at Serena,” a community note on X per Complex read. “This is from the night 1 show of Melbourne.”

The show in Melbourne started at 8 p.m. on Saturday (Feb. 8) which would make Drake's speech about 4am local time.

As for his beef with Kendrick, Drake also addressed that while on stage.

“Beef is live, spoiler alert, I never died,” Drake is heard saying on stage.

What Does Serena Williams' C-Walking Really Mean?

The 23-time Grand Slam champion's c-walking was more than just an attack at Drake but a way for the Compton native to silence critics when she first did it after a tennis win. Back at the 2012 Olympics at Wimbledon court, when she celebrated by c-walking after her gold medal win after defeating Maria Sharapova.

On top of all that, she also has a shoutout on “Not Like Us” and is a fan of the song.

“I'm glad DeRoz came home, y'all didn't deserve him neither/From Alondra down to Central, n—a better not speak on Serena,” Kendrick raps on the five-time Grammy-winning track.

“I love that song, it's like the hit of the summer,” Williams said at the Essence festival last year. “When they play that jam, I'm jamming. That jam is jamming. …”

The athlete who retired from tennis in 2022 added of his Los Angeles concert The Pop Out: Ken and Friends, “It's so cool what he did though. Bringing everyone to the stage? That was incredible.”