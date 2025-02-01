The Atlanta Dream announced on Saturday that forward Laeticia Amihere has been waived. The move comes after the recent additions of Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones. It has been a busy offseason for the Dream, and now they are set to move on from Amihere.

Amihere, 23, has spent her two seasons in the WNBA with the Dream. She has averaged 2.0 points and 1.3 rebounds per outing during her two games in the league so far. One has to imagine that Amihere will draw interest from other teams, as she still has potential.

Atlanta needed to make a difficult decision as they continue to add talent from outside of the organization. Griner and Jones are both All-Star players, and they could help Atlanta compete at an especially high level during the 2025 season.

Dream preparing for 2025 WNBA season

The Dream finished as the No. 8 overall seed in the WNBA during the 2024 campaign. Although they made a postseason run, Atlanta held a lackluster 15-25 record. They would obviously like to improve as soon as possible. Given their additions, the Dream may be able to take the next step.

It will be interesting to see if the Dream end up making any more big additions before the 2025 regular season. The team is already trending in a promising direction, but they could use more help if they want to seriously compete with the championship contenders.

The New York Liberty project to be among those contenders once again. Additionally, the Minnesota Lynx should be able to have another big season. The Las Vegas Aces are always a potential contender, and the Indiana Fever are continuing to improve.

In other words, competing for a championship is going to be extremely challenging. Nevertheless, the Dream are making important moves as they hope to make noise in the standings sooner rather than later.