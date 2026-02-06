Former Atlanta Dream center Brionna Jones suffered a significant knee injury that puts her status to begin the 2026 WNBA season in doubt. The 30-year-old suffered the injury while playing for USK Praha in the Czech Republic, potentially threatening her early-season availability.

Jones tore her meniscus during a game in early February, ESPN's Alexa Philippou reported. The five-time WNBA All-Star is expected to recover by the May 8 season opener, but her availability will depend on her rehab in the coming months.

The meniscus tear marks Jones' second significant leg injury in the last four years. She suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in 2023, which limited her to just 13 games in that WNBA season.

Jones has already returned to the United States, where she will undergo surgery. The 2025 EuroLeague women's Finals MVP will miss the remainder of USK Praha's season and focus on her preparation for the upcoming WNBA campaign.

While Jones spent the 2025 season with the Dream, she is currently a free agent. Most of the league's players are awaiting the anticipated arrival of a new collective bargaining agreement, which is expected to increase salaries, before signing a new deal.

Once the agreement passes, Jones is expected to re-sign with the Dream. Atlanta is expected to prioritize retaining Jones, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Naz Hillmon and Jordin Canada, who are all free agents. The Dream only have two players, Te-Hina Paopao and Taylor Thierry currently under contract.

Before signing with the Dream in 2025, Jones spent the first eight seasons of her WNBA career with the Connecticut Sun. She has been named an All-Star in each of the last two seasons and in four of the last five. The only season in which Jones has not been an All-Star since 2021 was her injury-shortened 2023 campaign.