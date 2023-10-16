DreamHack Winter 2023 is returning to the Elmia Congress Center in Jönköping, Sweden. The official lineup of Esports events for the weekend has officially been announced by the ESL FACEIT Group. The DreamHack Winter 2023 gaming festival is open for visitors starting Friday, November 24 to Sunday, November 26.

Brawl Stars World Finals

The biggest Brawl Stars event of the year will be held at DreamHack Winter. The best players from around the world will meet at Jönköping to fight for a share of the $750,000 prize pool.

The Brawl Stars World Finals is the concluding event of the Brawl Stars Championship 2023. 8 teams from the regional qualifiers as well as four teams from the last chance qualifiers will be in attendance. The Group Stage will be played from November 24 – 25 with 8 teams qualifying for the Playoffs which will be played in a single-elimination bracket on November 26.

ESL Challenger Jönköping

Virtus.pro, Eternal Fire, Monte, and GamerLegion are coming to Jönköping, Sweden as well as four other teams from the NA, EU, SA, and AS qualifiers for ESL Challenger Jönköping. Teams will compete in a double-elimination format Group Stage then a single-elimination bracket Playoffs where the winner will claim a spot in ESL Pro League Season 19 and the lion's share of a $100,000 prize pool. The opening matches will be played in a bast-of-one, and all further matches will be done in a best-of-three format.

Six teams have already qualified including the four previously mentioned plus Nouns Esports and Looking4Org from the regional qualifiers. The South American and Asian regional qualifiers have yet to be played with the former being set to take place on October 19 and the latter on October 27.

eFIBA World Finals

DreamHack Winter will be playing host to FIBA's first official in-person NBA 2K24 tournament, the eFIBA World Finals.

The Online Regional Qualifiers have already commenced and will be played until November 2, with Regional Finals happening on November 7 – 9. The winning nation of the SEA, OCE, ME, AF, NA, SA, and EU regions along with the top two teams from Europe will secure their spot at the eFIBA Season 2 World Finals 2023, taking place at DreamHack Winter. Each team will be playing for a prize pool of €50,000 to take home for their country.

ESL R1 Fall Major

The ESL R1 Fall Major is the culminating event as 48 of the best virtual drivers from across 12 prestigious teams have been battling it out for a spot in this fall final since the 1st of September. For these drivers, their season has taken them to Jönköping, Sweden for an intense finale and their share of the €225,000 prize pool. The ESL R1 major will also serve as the second major for this ESL and RENNSPORT collaboration.

Alongside these professional esports tournaments, DreamHack Winter features a whole host of activities for attendees. The ESL FACEIT Group has promised live music, a tabletop games arena, two cosplay competitions, as well as a Battle Zone for attendees to have fun with Nerf guns and a Builders Zone for attendees to let their creative side loose in with Lego. To top it all off, DreamHAck is bringing back a classic with a bring-your-own-computer LAN party running all weekend. DreamHack Winter 2023 is looking to be an absolute blast. If you're looking to book your ticket to the biggest LAN and gaming festival of the year, look no further, tickets and information can be found here at: https://dreamhack.com/winter/tickets/ and for more news and updates on all things gaming, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.