The Anaheim Ducks had another tough season in 2022-23, but the future is bright for this franchise. The hope is that the young talent they've stockpiled led by Trevor Zegras and Troy Terry can help get this team back to Stanley Cup contention, reminiscent of the 2007 championship run in California.

Ducks GM Pat Verbeek was relatively busy when NHL Free Agency opened on July 1, signing Alex Killorn to a four-year, $25 million contract and inking Radko Gudas to a three-year, $12 million pact shortly after. That's $37 million given to two players who are 33-years-old, and undoubtedly, coming to the twilight of their careers.

Still, the Ducks figure to be much-improved next year, and although they're probably a few years away from playoff contention, the two veteran additions should be important figures on and off the ice over the next few seasons. The hope is that bringing in Killorn and Gudas isn't money burned, and that the team can start being competitive right away.

Signed Alex Killorn to four-year deal

Alex Killorn is an excellent player, and has been for the last few seasons. He is a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Tampa Bay Lightning, responsible at both ends of the ice, and will definitely be a good mentor to the young players in the Ducks's system. That being said, he was given the second-largest cap hit among non-extension contracts this summer, per Matt Larkin of Daily Faceoff, and that's a little hard to justify.

He's coming off a career year where he scored an impressive 27 goals and 64 points in 82 games for the Bolts, but that production will not be sustainable with linemates who aren't Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point or Steven Stamkos. If he can string together a few more 20-goal seasons, this contract has the potential to age decently, but it's tough to see a player of his age doing that three years from now.

Killorn being paid $25 million over four years isn't ludicrous, especially considering his track record and durability over the years. But four years for a player who is unlikely to replicate even close to the success he had in Tampa Bay is a head-scratcher. That cap hit is also going to block a few young players in the system when they play out their entry-level contracts in the next few years.

Signed Radko Gudas to three-year deal

Radko Gudas' situation is very similar to Killorn's, although he is a completely different player. The fearsome Czech defenseman was previously signed to a three-year deal with the Florida Panthers, and even then, at age 30, that was a controversial contract. Three seasons later, and three more gruelling NHL campaigns that included a trip to the Stanley Cup Final in 2023, and Gudas was given a $1.5 million raise by the Ducks at age 33.

Kevin Shattenkirk is no longer on the Ducks' blueline, and Gudas will be valuable as the team's longest-tenured veteran. But the 33-year-old is a role player, and although he became a fan favorite for his unrelenting playoff style, he is probably not worth $4 million per year. He's a physical, stay-at-home defenseman, but after a long and bruising NHL career, you have to think he'll be declining sometime before his contract is up.

Giving term to veterans can backfire

Alex Killorn and Radko Gudas will be closer to 40 than they are to 30 when these contracts expire, and even if the Ducks are a postseason contender by then, the two 37-year-olds will likely be ineffective players due to their age. The Ducks should be letting the kids play, not signing 33-year-olds to long-term contracts that could age poorly.

That's one side of the coin, but the other side is that this will be an improved team next season, and the two will bring a veteran presence to the ice and the locker room. But the NHL's salary cap set to increase significantly next year, and a lot of the contracts signed in free agency were one or two-year deals. Giving term to veteran players always has the potential to backfire, especially as the game continues to be taken over by young talent.

Final Grade: B-

Anaheim Ducks GM Pat Verbeek is banking on Alex Killorn and Radko Gudas being important pieces for the team over the next few seasons. But by giving them term in a summer where not many players were getting it, a huge risk was taken. This move could pay off, but only if the Ducks go ahead of schedule and become a playoff contender in the next three years; that's a place where both of these veterans could be crucial in getting them to the next level.

It will be intriguing to see how competitive the Ducks are next year, and how impactful their two new, expensive veterans are. Killorn is a pro who brings a ton of experience and intangibles, while Gudas will make the team tougher to play against. Whether or not the gamble pays off is a key storyline to watch in Anaheim this season.