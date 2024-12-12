Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras has gone under the knife, undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. But while these kinds of injuries can require months of rehabilitation time, it doesn't look like Zegras will be gone from the lineup for any more than a month and a half.

The update came courtesy of Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, who wrote the following on his X account:

“Anaheim's Trevor Zegras had surgery today to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. He's out six weeks. It's actually much, much better than was initially feared. So good news for Zegras and the Ducks, thankfully.”

Zegras has been unavailable for the Ducks since suffering the injury on December 4 at Honda Center against the visiting Vegas Golden Knights:

Sans Zegras, the Ducks are in Ontario for a matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs; puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 PM EST from Scotiabank Arena.

Ducks forward Trevor Zegras hasn't performed well this season

Zegras has scored just four goals with six assists in 24 games so far in 2024-25. Despite having registered three goals with four assists in his last seven games before going down with his injury, Zegras had only managed a single goal (empty net) and two assists in his first 15 games of the season.

Taken with the ninth overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft by the Ducks, Zegras has failed to live up to the expectations that came with being selected so high. Additionally, he's also not been able to live up to the standards the Ducks anticipated when they signed him to a three-year contract before last season.

This current ailment is the third injury that Zegras has suffered in recent memory; he missed 20 games last season after suffering a lower-body injury, and followed that by missing another 31 games thanks to a broken ankle.