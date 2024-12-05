The Anaheim Ducks are near the bottom of the NHL but are working their way up. Anaheim has some incredible young stars such as Leo Carlsson, Lukas Dostal, and Mason McTavish. Another impressive young player is Trevor Zegras, who is off to a fine start in 2024-25. Unfortunately, he may be out for a while after an incident against the Golden Knights.

Zegras was tangled up with a Golden Knights skater after a faceoff. He fell to the ice awkwardly and appeared to favor his knee. He was helped to the bench and went straight to the locker room. Shortly thereafter, the Ducks ruled Zegras out of the remainder of the game.

Zegras entered play Wednesday having scored four goals and 10 points in 23 games. This put him on pace for 14 goals and 35 points across a full 82-game season. He seemed to be figuring it out, as he scored six points over a four-game span near the end of November.

The Ducks drafted Zegras with the ninth overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. He broke out during the 2021-22 season as he captured the hearts of fans with highlight reel goals. He went on to post back-to-back 60+ point seasons in 2021-22 and 2022-23. This led the Ducks to sign Zegras to a three-year contract extension.

However, things have not gone well since then. Unfortunate injury struggles limited Zegras to just 31 games in 2024-25. Moreover, he scored six goals and 15 points for Anaheim when he was on the ice. Entering play Wednesday, he had not missed a single game in 2024-25.

Injuries are always a scary thing to witness, no matter the athlete or sport. However, it's especially heartbreaking to see them happen to a young up-and-coming player who has struggled to stay healthy. Hopefully, Trevor Zegras avoids a serious injury and can return soon without any complications.