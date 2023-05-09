The Anaheim Ducks did not win the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery despite holding the highest odds of doing so. Now, their focus turns to the draft itself on June 28 in Nashville, Tennessee.

However, before we get to draft night, the Ducks have a major decision to make. Anaheim is searching for a new head coach following the departure of Dallas Eakins at the end of the regular season.

Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek was asked by reporters on Monday about the timeline of bringing in a new coach. His response likely leaves Ducks fans with more questions than answers.

“I’m not sure now. I probably would’ve had more time if we had won the lottery, but now I’ve got some more work to do,” Verbeek said after the NHL Draft Lottery. “I’m optimistic I can get there with a new coach announcement.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Any coach who agrees to take the job behind the Anaheim bench has one of the best young cores to work with in the entire league. Anaheim boasts the likes of forward Trevor Zegras, forward Mason McTavish, and defenseman Jamie Drysdale to build around.

At the NHL Draft itself, the Ducks likely add another elite forward to their roster. Michigan Wolverines forward Adam Fantilli is the presumptive second-overall pick in this year’s draft.

Fantilli is coming off one of the best college seasons by a first-year draft-eligible player of all time. And he was awarded for his efforts by winning the Hobey Baker Award as the best college hockey player.

While winning the lottery would have helped the Ducks with their coaching search, they are still an attractive option. To avoid uncertainty, Anaheim certainly hopes to have its coach in the building by the time the draft rolls around.