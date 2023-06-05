The Anaheim Ducks have hired Greg Cronin as the team's new head coach, the team announced on Twitter. Cronin becomes the 11th head coach in the history of the Ducks, and has 36 years of coaching and player development experience.

Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek spoke about why Greg Cronin was the choice for the job.

“While we did case a wide net in searching for the next head coach, it became clear to me that Greg would be the ideal fit for the position,” Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek said, via the team's announcement. “Being a young team, I felt we needed a teacher of the finer points of the game, and someone who has worked extensively over time with talented young players, helping them develop into successful NHL players. Greg has done all that and more, and we are excited to name him head coach of the Anaheim Ducks.”

Cronin spent 12 of his 36 years of coaching and player development experience as an NHL assistant coach. He has held roles in the American Hockey League (AHL), NCAA and USA Hockey. He was most recently with the Colorado Eagles, the Colorado Avalanche's primary AHL affiliate. He is also a former assistant coach with the New York Islanders and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Cronin spoke about his excitement to join the Ducks in the team's announcement.

“I'm excited and honored to be named head coach of the Anaheim Ducks,” Cronin said in the team's announcement. “This team has a fantastic future ahead, and I'm very grateful to the Samueli family and Pat Verbeek for entrusting me with this amazing opportunity.”

Cronin hopes to develop the Ducks' young players and help the team become a contender in the Western Conference.