The Anaheim Ducks placed center Trevor Zegras on injured reserve on Monday with a lower-body injury, according to CapFriendly. Zegras missed the last two games and will be sidelined for at least another week with the ailment. The Ducks split the two games he missed and are 8-6 on the season.

Zegras has struggled to round into form this season as he has just two points across 12 games. The fourth-year Ducks player averaged 62 points and 23 goals across the last two seasons but is on pace to record only 14 points this season.

The injury may have played a factor in his slow start and perhaps sitting out and letting it heal will bring Zegras back to the best of his abilities. He is in the first season of a three-year, $17 million deal he signed last month.

Zegras led the Ducks in points last season with 65 as the franchise finished with its fewest points ever in a season with more than 56 games played. Anaheim had the worst record in the NHL but had to settle for the second pick in the draft, thus losing the Connor Bedard sweepstakes.

Despite that the Ducks are off to a decent start, though the loss of Zegras may hurt them a bit regardless of his output. Anaheim would be the first wild card (seventh seed) in the Western Conference if the season ended today.

Of course there are so many games left to be played and the Ducks have a ton of work to do to stay afloat in the playoff race. Getting Trevor Zegras back to full health – and with it, his star potential – is essential to Anaheim's chances this season.

For now though, the Ducks will be without one of their best offensive playmakers.