Leo Carlsson netted all three of the Ducks goals in their loss to the Flyers, and he had an awesome reaction to his historic feat

The Anaheim Ducks have cooled off a bit after putting together a six-game win streak, losing their previous two games, but that hasn't rang true for everyone taking the ice for them. Leo Carlsson has continued his strong start to his rookie campaign, as he recorded the first hat-trick of his career, scoring all three of the Ducks goals in their 6-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday night.

Carlsson came out of the gates a bit slow, but has now racked up four goals over his past four games as he continues to prove why the Ducks took him with the second overall pick of the 2023 NHL Draft. Carlsson admitted that his awesome hat-trick hadn't really sunk in yet, but admitted he would go back and watch his highlights when he had time to do so.

“It’s cool, I don’t think it has sunk in yet, but tomorrow I’ll probably watch some highlight videos, for sure.” – Leo Carlsson, The Orange County Register

Leo Carlsson looking like a star in the making for the Ducks

The Ducks raised a lot of eyebrows when they selected Carlsson over Adam Fantilli with the second overall pick, but to this point, he's made Anaheim look great for choosing to do so. Carlsson's hat-trick already allowed him to make Ducks history, as he became the youngest player to ever score a hat-trick in a game for them, showing how much potential he has early on in his career.

Unfortunately, Carlsson and the Ducks weren't able to get the result they wanted in this game, as they fell short against the Flyers, but if the talented Swedish center can continue to develop at this quick rate, the sky's the limit for the Ducks. After he watches some highlights of himself on his off day, Carlsson will try to lead Anaheim back to victory on Sunday night when they take on the San Jose Sharks.