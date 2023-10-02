The Anaheim Ducks announced that they have signed restricted free agent center Trevor Zegras to a three-year extension, and the contract gives him $5.75 million a year, according to Chris Johnston of TSN.

Trevor Zegras is 22 years old and is a key part of the Ducks' future. Despite playing on bad teams, Zegras has shown plenty of talent throughout his first three seasons in the NHL.

In the 2020-2021 season, Zegras played just 24 games and put up 13 points, according to Hockey Reference. That season was shortened by COVID-19, but it was a good experience to dip his toes in the water. The next season is when he firmly made himself a key part of the Ducks' future. Zegras played in 75 games, scored 23 goals and recorded 38 assists, coming out to 61 points in his first full season. He followed it up with a strong season in 2022-2023, putting up 23 goals again with 42 assists for 65 points in 81 games played.

As the Ducks try to emerge as a playoff team and eventual contender in the Western Conference, Zegras should be at the center of it.

Getting Zegras locked in for three seasons is a positive for the Ducks. They have him for three years, but then Zegras will be able to get a bigger contract next time around.

The Ducks now have to take care of defenseman Jamie Drysdale, who is also a restricted free agent. With Zegras' deal done, the Ducks now can focus on locking in Jamie Drysdale.

It will be interesting to see how the Ducks fare this season and if they take a step up.