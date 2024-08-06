The Anaheim Ducks finished near the bottom of the NHL once again in 2023-24. They held the third overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft as a result. However, Anaheim is hoping to take some steps forward sometime soon. And there are a few Ducks breakout candidates that could help them climb the standings.

Anaheim has added some veteran depth this summer. Robby Fabbri came over in a trade with the Detroit Red Wings. And the Ducks also swung a deal for veteran blueliner Brian Dumoulin. However, they are only going to go as far as their young core takes them. Thankfully, they have some very promising players on the roster.

That said, which of these young players are going to step up? Which young player will emerge as a leader on the ice? Let's take a look at two Ducks breakout candidates that could have a huge impact on Anaheim's success this upcoming season.

Lukas Dostal could become the starting goalie

Entering the 2023-24 season, the Ducks wanted to get a look at Lukas Dostal. He showed a lot of promise through the minor leagues. And he had all the makings of a potential starting goalie in the NHL. His rookie campaign saw Dostal turn in some impressive performances.

Dostal wasn't exactly dominant in his first full season. That said, he was certainly effective. The young Ducks goalie recorded a .902 save percentage in 44 games this past year. Additionally, he had -1.05 goals saved above average and 2.79 goals saved above expected, according to Evolving Hockey.

The Ducks still have veteran goalie John Gibson on the roster. Anaheim has held trade talks involving the veteran netminder. At this point, though, it appears as if Gibson will remain on the roster once the new season rolls around.

Dostal split time with Gibson in 2023-24. However, the young puck-stopper could take the majority of the starts in 2024-25. The Ducks certainly won't challenge for a playoff spot in the coming season. But he Dostal can improve, he may be able to help Anaheim climb the standings as they continue their rebuild.

Olen Zellweger should earn a full-time role

One thing the Ducks have done over the years is build up their defensive group. Young defensemen Jackson LaCombe, Pavel Mintyukov, and Olen Zellweger played in the NHL this past season. In 2024-25, Zellweger could emerge as the best of this group.

Of the three aforementioned names, Zellweger played the fewest amount of games. However, he made an impression in the games he did play. The 20-year-old Alberta native finished with the second lowest Goals Against Per 60 Minutes (2.67) among Ducks defenders with at least 400 total minutes, according to Evolving Hockey. Additionally, he finished with the second-best On-Ice Save Percentage (.915) among his Anaheim teammates.

Zellweger should find his way into the defensive pairings in Anaheim next season. The Ducks did add Dumoulin to the roster, but he shouldn't take any time away from Zellweger. Anaheim didn't make any other notable defensive moves, either.

The Ducks will lean on their young players once again in 2024-25. Zellweger showed some promise in his less-than-30-game debut this past season. If he can build upon this performance, he will cement his place in Anaheim's long-term plans. And he will help the Ducks on their quest to improve as they try to complete their rebuild sooner rather than later.