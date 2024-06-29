The 2024 NHL Draft had no surprises for the first two picks. Macklin Celebrini went to the San Jose Sharks first overall. And the Chicago Blackhawks drafted Artyom Levshunov with the second pick. However, the Anaheim Ducks threw a curveball with the third selection. They took Oshawa Generals star Beckett Sennecke, who looked caught off guard by this turn of events.

After hearing his name called, the new Ducks prospect spoke with reporters. He confirmed his stunned reaction to the media and explained what that moment felt like. “As you could see by my face, I was pretty shocked,” Sennecke said. “It’s a surreal feeling for sure. Something that I’m going to remember for the rest of my life. I heard the ‘From Oshawa…’ before my name, so it was just kind of like butterflies and chills,” Sennecke said, via NHL.com.

Ducks surprise with Beckett Sennecke pick at 2024 NHL Draft

Anaheim passed on a few top prospects to take a chance on Sennecke. Forward Ivan Demidov and defenseman Anton Silayev were potential options for the Ducks with the third pick. However, they believe in the upside of the Oshawa Generals star who had an incredible second half of the season in the Ontario Hockey League.

The Ducks had continued interest in Sennecke leading into Friday night's NHL Draft. But this interest was kept a bit of a secret to the 18-year-old forward. “I talked to (the Ducks) at the combine, but it wasn’t anything substantial, I would say. My agent – after I was called – I asked him ‘Did you know?’ And he said ‘Of course I knew.’ But you didn’t tell me?” the Ducks draft pick said with a laugh, via NHL.com.

Sennecke especially turned his game up a notch in the OHL Playoffs. He played 16 postseason games for the Generals, and he thrived. The 18-year-old scored 10 goals and 22 points for Oshawa during their postseason run. Sennecke said he believes this contributed to Anaheim's decision at the 2024 NHL Draft.

“I think it was probably the driving factor,” Sennecke said, via NHL.com. “They want someone that will produce in the playoffs and show up when it matters most. I think that’s when my season peaked. I do think I’m a playoff performer.”

This is not the first time the Ducks have gone off the beaten path at the NHL Draft. Last season, they passed on consensus second-best player Adam Fantilli to take Leo Carlsson second overall. It remains to be seen whether Beckett Sennecke will bring similar promise to Orange County. But he is certainly a player worth keeping an eye on, especially if you are a Ducks fan.