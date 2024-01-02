These Ducks players could rep the team in Toronto.

The Anaheim Ducks started the season strong, but have quickly fallen off. In fact, Anaheim has lost an astonishing 17 of their last 21 games. Anaheim has plummeted down the standings and it doesn't feel as if there's an ending in sight. The team's next chance to take a step back and collect themselves comes at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game next month.

One Ducks player will make the trip to Toronto to participate in the event. The rest will take the built in break in the schedule to rest and recover. Despite the team's poor performance, Anaheim does have a few players who make an interesting case to represent them in the league's midseason showcase.

Let's take a look at those players who could skate among the league's best. Here are the top candidates to represent the Anaheim Ducks at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto.

Troy Terry is one to watch

Troy Terry is currently day-to-day with an injury. And that is certainly something to keep an eye on over the next few weeks. However, it doesn't sound too serious as of now. As a result, he should be mentioned among the Ducks' top candidates for the NHL All-Star Game.

Terry signed a seven-year contract extension in the offseason. So far, the Denver native is performing well enough under the new deal. He has nine goals this season and ranks third on the team with 22 points in 35 games. He is on pace to fall short of his 61 points from last year. That said, he could still match that total with a late-season surge.

Terry is one of the best offensive options on the Ducks. Given their struggles, he is a standout for Anaheim. And that makes him a prime candidate to represent the team at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto.

Mason McTavish is emerging for the Ducks

Mason McTavish was drafted third overall back in 2021. He immediately made the NHL and has shown a lot of promise to the Ducks. This season is certainly no different, the team's overall struggles aside.

McTavish has missed some games this season but has since returned to the ice. He has 29 games under his belt, and is performing at nearly a point-per-game pace. Despite the missed time, the former Peterborough Petes star is on pace to score a career-high 26 goals and 63 points.

McTavish was drafted with the idea that he would emerge as one of the team's future cornerstones. So far, he is living up to those expectations. Perhaps his performances this season see him skate in the NHL All-Star Game for the very first time.

Frank Vatrano may be a lock for the NHL All-Star Game

Frank Vatrano got off to a blazing hot start this year. However, he did go most of the month of December without scoring a goal. Still, the Ducks star has the best case of any player on the team to skate in the 2024 NHL All-Star Game.

Vatrano has 17 goals through his team's first 36 games of the year. He also leads the team with 26 points during that span. Despite the struggles, the UMass product is on track for a career season. In fact, a late-season surge could see the Ducks star flirt with the 40-goal mark for the first time.

Vatrano has recovered, scoring three goals in his last four games. Even with the struggles considered, he has proven to be the team's best offensive weapon so far. And that could make him a lock to represent the Anaheim Ducks at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game.